Die erste Episode von Telltale's 'Batman: The Enemy Within' steht jetzt auf PS4, Xbox One und PC zum Download zur Verfügung

In der zweiten Staffel der erfolgreichen Abenteuerserie von Telltale Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment und DC Entertainment können Spieler eigenen Bruce Wayne gestalten und den Joker ganz neu formen.



Der preisgekrönte Entwickler und Publisher Telltale Games sowie DC Entertainment und Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment haben heute die erste Episode von Batman: The Enemy Within veröffentlicht, die neueste fünfteilige Serie, die Telltale’s einzigartige Version des dunklen Ritters fortsetzt. Episode eins 'The Enigma,' steht ab sofort auf PC, Xbox One und PS4 zum Download zur Verfügung.



Später in dieser Woche wird das Spiel außerdem für Mac veröffentlicht und erscheint im Oktober für iOS- und Android-Geräte. Im Oktober wird es in Nord Amerika und Europa zusätzlich eine spezielle Season-Pass-Disc geben. Die Disc wird die erste Episode der neuen Staffel sowie Zugang zum Download aller kommenden Folgen enthalten, die online veröffentlicht werden.



Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series wird sowohl für neue als auch Spieler der ersten Staffel spielbar sein, da der Einfluss der Entscheidungen während der ersten Staffel auf The Enemy Within optional ist. Dieses Kapitel wird außerdem Telltale’s einzigartige Multiplayer-Funktion “Crowd Play” beinhalten, welche erlaubt, Freunde und Familie in das Abenteuer miteinzubinden. Sie können helfen, richtungsweisende Entscheidungen von jedem mobilen Gerät mit Onlinefunktion zu treffen.



Telltales Vision von Batman wurde so designt, um wie ein lebendiges, dynamisches Comicbuch zu wirken und beinhaltet die Stimmen von Troy Baker als Bruce Wayne und Anthony Ingruber als der Joker.



Batman: The Enemy Within wird ein eigenständiges Produkt unabhängig von Batman: The Telltale Series sein. Die Lizenz liegt bei Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment und basiert auf dem ikonischen Charakter von DC. Die zweite Staffel wird als Download auf Xbox One, PlayStation4, PC, Mac, iOS- und Android-Geräten verfügbar sein.



Weitere Informationen zu Telltale Games gibt es auf der offiziellen Website, Twitter und Facebook.



