Südzucker increases operating result outlook in further very positive ethanol market environment
Now, Südzucker estimates the sugar segment to post an operating loss of EUR -200 to -260 (previous forecast: -200 to -300; previous year: -239) million. In the fruit segment Südzucker expects results to decline significantly (previous year: EUR 77 million). In contrast, we are expect-ing a moderately improved operating result (previous year: EUR 156 million) for the special products segment. The CropEnergies segment’s operating result is now estimated to range between EUR 70 to 90 (previous forecast: 50 to 75; previous year: 33) million. Main reason for the improvement are significantly higher sales revenues for renewable ethanol. They also result from a robust demand for climate-friendly alternatives to fossil fuel in several European countries.
For current third quarter of financial year 2019/20, Südzucker now expects a slightly positive group operating result (previous forecast: significant reduction in operating loss; previous year: EUR -23 million).
As a result of the ongoing difficult global sugar market environment, Südzucker expects in the course of financial year 2019/20 for the group at equity result – not included in the operating result – a significantly negative impact from the business development of associated English company ED&F Man Holdings Limited (Südzucker AG participation about 35 percent). Especially non-cash burden from the strategic realignment will be included at ED&F Man which will concre-tize in the third quarter.
