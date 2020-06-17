Theodor-Heuss-Anlage 12
68165 Mannheim, de
http://www.suedzucker.de
Nikolai Baltruschat
+49 (621) 421-240
Südzucker confirms full-year outlook following sound first quarter 2020/21Mannheim, )
Against this background Südzucker confirms the consolidated group outlook, initially published 22 April 2020. Südzucker expects for fiscal year 2020/21 consolidated group revenues between EUR 6.9 to 7.2 (previous year: 6.7) billion. Consolidated group operating result should come in between EUR 300 to 400 (previous year: 116) million. Due to the ongoing corona pandemic and related high volatility in all segments, this outlook is still affected by a very high uncertainty.
The full report for the first quarter 2020/21 will be published on 9 July 2020.
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.