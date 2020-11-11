Studio Babelsberg names its largest sound stage (Stage 20) “Rainbow Stage” in honor of the filmmakers Lana and Lilly Wachowski. With this, Studio Babelsberg sends a clear message for tolerance, respect and diversity.



The filmmakers and LGBTQ+ activists Lana and Lilly Wachowski have shot several films at Studio Babelsberg over the past 15 years, including V FOR VENDETTA, SPEED RACER, NINJA ASSASSIN, CLOUD ATLAS and the series SENSE8. The unveiling of the “Rainbow Stage” also marks the successful completion of the shooting of another joint project: the fourth installment of the MATRIX series, directed by Lana Wachowski.



Studio Babelsberg has designed a large-scale artwork in symbolic rainbow colors on the facade of the “Rainbow Stage”, under the curation of the American artist Alexandra Grant. The Spanish artist duo Cachetejack (Nuria Bellver and Raquel Fanjul) created a dedication panel with an illustration for Lana and Lilly Wachowski. The “Rainbow Stage” lettering features the “Gilbert” font – a tribute to Gilbert Baker, the creator of the iconic Rainbow Flag.



Christoph Fisser, COO of Studio Babelsberg: “Studio Babelsberg is colorful and proud of it. The rainbow stands for tolerance, respect and diversity, for peace and hope. Especially in today’s times, there is no better symbol for the values creatives and film professionals have always lived by and that we all actively support. By honoring Lana and Lilly Wachowski, we want to send a strong signal of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community worldwide that reaches far beyond the film industry.”



Charlie Woebcken, CEO of Studio Babelsberg, adds: “The unveiling of the ‘Rainbow Stage’ is also a wrap gift to Lana Wachowski, our great crew and the cast of MATRIX 4. Filming in the middle of the Corona pandemic was a challenge for everyone involved. Thanks to our comprehensive and effective safety and hygiene protocols, the tireless efforts of the medical staff and COVID-19 representatives on site, but also thanks to the high motivation and cooperation of each individual team member, we were able to successfully complete the production and look to the future with optimism.”



In addition to MATRIX 4, the film UNCHARTED with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg was also successfully completed. Both movies were filmed in Babelsberg, without interruption, in compliance with strict health and safety guidelines.



Background information „Rainbow Stage”

Studio Babelsberg has a total of 21 sound stages. Stage 20 – "Rainbow Stage" – is Studio Babelsberg's largest sound stage with a total area of 75,826 sq ft (474 ft x 160 ft x 34 ft height). Among others, the films VALKYRIE, A CURE FOR WELLNESS, THE MONUMENTS MEN, CHARLIE’S ANGELS, and recently MATRIX 4 were shot in this sound stage.

