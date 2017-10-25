STRABAG PFS takes on facility services for additional R+V properties

From 1 January 2018, STRABAG Property and Facility Services (STRABAG PFS) will take on the technical, commercial and infrastructural facility management of two additional properties owned by R+V Allgemeine Lebensversicherung AG. The properties are a five-storey residential and commercial building with more than 5,000 m² of gross floor area (GFA) and a purely commercial property with nearly 15,300 m² of GFA, both in a central location in Mannheim.



The agreed services include the inspection, maintenance and repair of all technical building facilities, a 24-hour call-out service, routine cleaning, care for all common and green areas, security and winter services and comprehensive commercial management.



The agreement was concluded with a term of three years and an option for renewal. This was preceded by a Germany-wide call for bids. The parties have agreed not to disclose the volume of the contract.



STRABAG PFS has already been operating R+V properties in Stuttgart, Munich and Karlsruhe for over seven years.

STRABAG Property and Facility Services GmbH

STRABAG Property and Facility Services (STRABAG PFS) is a leading provider of property and industrial services with a high level of vertical integration along the value chain for the technical and commercial management of full locations and entire portfolios of industrial and property companies. Its service portfolio comprises property management, technical and infrastructural facility management, construction in existing buildings and, through DIW, specialist services such as industrial maintenance and cleaning.

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren