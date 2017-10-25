- Pressemitteilung BoxID 679008
STRABAG PFS takes on facility services for additional R+V properties
The agreed services include the inspection, maintenance and repair of all technical building facilities, a 24-hour call-out service, routine cleaning, care for all common and green areas, security and winter services and comprehensive commercial management.
The agreement was concluded with a term of three years and an option for renewal. This was preceded by a Germany-wide call for bids. The parties have agreed not to disclose the volume of the contract.
STRABAG PFS has already been operating R+V properties in Stuttgart, Munich and Karlsruhe for over seven years.
STRABAG Property and Facility Services GmbH
STRABAG Property and Facility Services (STRABAG PFS) is a leading provider of property and industrial services with a high level of vertical integration along the value chain for the technical and commercial management of full locations and entire portfolios of industrial and property companies. Its service portfolio comprises property management, technical and infrastructural facility management, construction in existing buildings and, through DIW, specialist services such as industrial maintenance and cleaning.
Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren
Indirekte Beleuchtung – Keuco bringt den Trend ins Bad
Was gibt es Schöneres, als nach einem grauen, nasskalten Herbsttag nach Hause zu kommen und es sich in seinen eigenen vier Wänden gemütlich zu...
Doppelsieg für burgbad-Design
, Bauen & Wohnen, burgbad GmbH
. - „Winner“ des German Design Award 2018: Spiegelschrank RL40 und Badmöbelprogramm Flex von burgbad - Nutzerfreundlichkeit steht im Zentrum...
Servicestudie: Fliesenmärkte 2017
, Bauen & Wohnen, DISQ Deutsches Institut für Service-Qualität GmbH & Co. KG
Verbraucher beschäftigen sich nur alle Jubeljahre mit dem Thema Fliesen – steht aber der Erstbezug oder eine Renovierung an, ist guter Rat gefragt....