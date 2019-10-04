An der Hauptwache 2
Adria Airways leaves Star Alliance
The departure of Adria Airways from Star Alliance follows the company’s recent bankruptcy developments and cessation of all flight operations as of 30 September.
This has been a regrettable development following 15 years of Adria Airways’ membership in Star Alliance.
Star Alliance members Lufthansa, Brussels Airlines and SWISS have announced additional routes and frequencies to Ljubljana.
