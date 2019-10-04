Pressemitteilung BoxID: 770160 (Star Alliance)
Adria Airways leaves Star Alliance

Slovenian airline Adria Airways, headquartered in Ljubljana, has ceased to be a member of Star Alliance effective 02 October 2019.

The departure of Adria Airways from Star Alliance follows the company’s recent bankruptcy developments and cessation of all flight operations as of 30 September.
This has been a regrettable development following 15 years of Adria Airways’ membership in Star Alliance.
Star Alliance members Lufthansa, Brussels Airlines and SWISS have announced additional routes and frequencies to Ljubljana.

