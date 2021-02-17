The Los Angeles Lakers have selected global sports business agency, SPORTFIVE to secure the team’s next jersey patch sponsor, it was announced today.



As part of the relationship, SPORTFIVE will serve as the Lakers’ exclusive third-party agency to secure a new jersey patch sponsor for the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. The agency will leverage its extensive market intelligence, reach and global sales network to identify and secure the ideal partner for the team’s jersey patch, whether domestic or across international markets.



The Lakers jersey patch sponsorship is an opportunity for one brand to assume a premier position with one of the world’s most transcendent sports franchises. The team reaches a massive worldwide audience through NBA international broadcasts, which can be seen in more than 200 countries, and through the dominant social media following for both the team and league. The estimated sponsorship media value of the team's jersey patch for the 2019-2020 season was $199 million, according to Nielsen Sports.



SPORTFIVE will begin the project immediately, with the goal of announcing the jersey patch sponsor prior to the start of the 2021-22 season.



In addition to the jersey patch, SPORTFIVE will have the ability to secure up to three sponsorships with international-based brands for the Lakers through expanded international sponsorship rights that the NBA recently granted its teams.



“We view the Lakers as a global brand with an international presence,” said Lakers President of Business Operations, Tim Harris. “It’s important to us to partner with an agency whose reach equals our ambition. SPORTFIVE understands the values of the Lakers organization and our desire to find a jersey patch sponsor that aligns with those values.”



“The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most prestigious sports franchises in the world and we’re proud they have selected us to help secure their next jersey patch sponsor,” said SPORTFIVE CEO Stefan Felsing. “With our vast global network and extensive experience in commercial development for rightsholders, we are ideally-suited to identify the right partner for one of the premier sponsorship positions in global sports, with a brand that matches the Lakers’ values and history of excellence.”



SPORTFIVE has an experienced sales leadership team and a vast international network, which enables the agency to provide first-class, commercial sales services to sports rightsholders around the world. The agency has managed rights and delivered premium events across more than 30 different sports, and has a portfolio of more than 60,000 rightsholders, brands, hospitality clients and broadcasters. On average, SPORTFIVE generates over $1 billion in gross sales per year, on behalf of its valued rightsholder clients.

(lifePR) (