Sonova announces change in the Management Board in Corporate HRM and Communications

Sonova Holding AG, the world’s leading provider of hearing solutions, announces a change in the Management Board. Sarah Kreienbühl, Sonova Group Vice President Corporate HRM & Communications, has decided to join the management board of Migros, Switzerland’s largest private employer with over 100,000 employees.







Sarah Kreienbühl joined Sonova in August 2004 as Vice President Corporate Human Resources and member of the Management Board. In 2012, she additionally assumed responsibility for corporate communications, branding and sustainability as GVP Corporate HRM and Communications. Furthermore, she was responsible for and a member of the Board of Sonova’s non-profit Hear the World Foundation.







Lukas Braunschweiler, CEO of Sonova, says: “We congratulate Sarah Kreienbühl on her appointment to the management board of Migros. We regret that she is leaving the Sonova Group but respect her decision as her new role offers a unique opportunity. I would like to thank Ms. Kreienbühl for her very valuable contribution over the last thirteen years. We wish her all the best for her future endeavors.”







The appointment of a successor will be communicated in due course.







Disclaimer



This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management’s views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Sonova’s control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sonova undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.





Sonova Holding AG

Sonova, headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is the leading provider of innovative hearing care solutions. The Group operates through its core business brands Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Sonova offers its customers one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry - from hearing instruments to cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Founded in 1947, the Group is currently present in over 100 countries across the globe and has a workforce of over 14,000 dedicated employees. Sonova generated sales of CHF 2.4 billion in the financial year 2016/17 and a net profit of CHF 356 million. Across all businesses, and by supporting the Hear the World Foundation, Sonova pursues its vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing and therefore lives a life without limitations.



For more information please visit www.sonova.com and www.hear-the-world.com.



