Slamp is giving one lucky winner the all new Veli Foliage Large

Adriano Rachele’s fresh, original Veli Foliage collection is up for grabs! Our private clients can enter to win the large suspension (worth over 400€) by filling out our ten-minute online survey; the winners will be chosen June 7th.



The Foliage collection, launched early 2020 for the Veli collection’s 10 year anniversary, marries soft sartorial lines with nature’s lush perfection, all with the simplicity of a magnetic system.



The private survey examines online and offline furnishing and illumination purchasing habits.



The winners will be drawn Sunday, June 7 on Slamp’s official page, @slamp_official, using Fluky, a web platform app that makes random extractions.

