Via Tre Cannelle 3
00040 Pomezia Rome, it
http://www.slamp.it
+39 (06) 9162-3948
Slamp is giving one lucky winner the all new Veli Foliage LargePomezia Rome, )
The Foliage collection, launched early 2020 for the Veli collection’s 10 year anniversary, marries soft sartorial lines with nature’s lush perfection, all with the simplicity of a magnetic system.
The private survey examines online and offline furnishing and illumination purchasing habits.
The winners will be drawn Sunday, June 7 on Slamp’s official page, @slamp_official, using Fluky, a web platform app that makes random extractions.
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.