Regine Sixt wins several prizes in the "Seven Stars Awards"

• On the occasion of the exclusive Seven Stars Award Night at Lake Vouliagmeni located near Athens, SIXT and Regine Sixt were awarded a total of five prestigious prizes

• Regine Sixt was honoured as “Seven Stars Woman of the Year 2019” and received the “Seven Stars International Charity Award” for the social commitment of her children’s aid foundation “Drying Little Tears.”

• Sotiris Hatzikos, Managing Director of SIXT Greece, accepted the “Seven Stars rent a Car Greece” award on behalf of his team.



A special honour for Regine Sixt: Last Saturday, the internationally successful entrepreneur and businesswoman was honoured as “Seven Stars Woman of the Year 2019” in the presence of numerous prominent guests from the business world, the hotel industry and politics. She was also presented with the “Seven Stars International Charity Award” for the social commitment of her children’s aid foundation “Drying Little Tears.” In addition, the renowned award went to the international premium mobility provider SIXT in three other categories. Besides the “Seven Stars Best International Marketing” and “Seven Stars Luxury Car Rental for SIXT” awards, SIXT Greece received the “Seven Stars rent a Car Greece” award. It was accepted by Sotiris Hatziko, Managing Director of SIXT Greece.



The presentation of the Seven Stars Awards took place during a festive gala event at Lake Vouliagmeni near Athens. They are also considered the Oscars of the tourism industry and honour companies worldwide that stand for an exceptionally high level of lifestyle and hospitality.



Regine Sixt, who has received many prestigious awards for her work as an entrepreneur, businesswoman and founder and chairwoman of the children's aid foundation "Drying Little Tears," named after her, set a very special accent in her acceptance speech for the "Seven Stars Woman of the year 2019." "There are so many great and strong women - we have to stick together because we can achieve a lot together. I dedicate this award to all power women and entrepreneurs worldwide, and I am accepting the award on their behalf as well because we need many strong women to have a strong economy."



Just a few weeks ago, Regine Sixt received the EAGLES Award in Bad Griesbach for her humanity and social commitment.

