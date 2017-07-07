Siemens Healthineers now the official medical solution partner for FC Bayern Munich

 3-year-partnership contract signed, extending to June 30, 2020



 Siemens Healthineers providing the soccer club with cutting-edge ultrasound and X-ray systems



 FC Bayern Munich’s licensed players to be exclusively diagnosed using imaging technology from Siemens Healthineers



The new season of the Bundesliga, Germany’s national soccer league, marks the start of a three-year partnership between Siemens Healthineers and the renowned championship team FC Bayern Munich. From July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2020, the separately managed healthcare business of Siemens AG will be an official partner of the German record champion, serving as its official medical solution partner. As part of the partnership Siemens Healthineers will equip the team’s Munich-based training area and Allianz Arena stadium with cutting-edge ultrasound and X-ray systems ultimately helping to both protect licensed players through medical checkups and support post-injury recoveries. In MRI examinations at the Munich based Radiologie München diagnostic radiology center, FC Bayern Munich players are already undergoing scans using systems exclusively from Siemens Healthineers.



"We already have long-standing cooperation in place with the medical department of FC Bayern Munich in the area of medical technology," says Dr. Bernd Montag, CEO of Siemens Healthineers. "The official partnership contract now seals this close collaboration. FC Bayern is one of the leading soccer clubs worldwide and is one of the few clubs that stand for consistently excellent performance at the highest international level. Their impressive teamwork is rooted in seamless interaction between top-class individual players. In much the same way, we at Siemens Healthineers with our global team of experts live the passion



for medical technology day after day and aim to deliver top performance for healthcare providers around the globe. That’s why we are more than happy that FC Bayern Munich relies on our know-how to look after its players’ health, and that it will make exclusive use of our medical systems and services from now on."



"The good health of our licensed players is one of the cornerstones of our success," says Andreas Jung, board member of FC Bayern München AG. "That’s why we are happy to enter into partnership with Siemens Healthineers, the global leader in medical imaging. With their innovative technology, Siemens Healthineers will provide strong support for the excellent work of our medical department when it comes to examining and treating our players."



Siemens Healthineers will equip the medical department of FC Bayern Munich with a number of different imaging systems. From the training grounds at Säbener Strasse in Munich and Allianz Arena stadium, to the team doctor’s practice, in the new FC Bayern Munich youth academy in Munich (district Froettmaning), and even worldwide mobile applications when the team is in transit, doctors will have both the Acuson P500 and Acuson NX3 ultrasound sets at their fingertips. In the case of acute injuries or post-surgery after-care, X-ray imaging will be performed using Cios Fusion and Multix Fusion Max systems. The contract also includes service of the team’s medical equipment by Siemens Healthineers for the duration of the contractual term.



The team physician, Dr. Volker Braun – a specialist in orthopedics and trauma surgery, sports, and emergency medicine, and chiropractic and manual therapy – expects that the new systems will enable him to perform highly precise diagnostic investigations of the entire musculoskeletal system. "All these medical devices offer us excellent image quality in everyday use," says Braun. "As a mobile unit, the Acuson P500 ultrasound system can also be used almost anywhere, whether in the Allianz Arena stadium during a game, or in a training camp abroad."



For comprehensive examinations of soft tissue (muscles, tendons, ligaments) or for medical checks following new signings, FC Bayern Munich players benefit from access to a Magnetom Skyra 3-Tesla MRI system, a further Siemens Healthineers product, at Prof. Martin Mack’s Radiologie München location.



The products/features (here mentioned) are not commercially available in all countries. Due to regulatory reasons their future availability cannot be guaranteed. Further details are available from the local Siemens organizations.



This press release and press pictures are available at www.siemens.com/press/PR2017070357HCEN.



Additional information and press materials are available at www.siemens.com/press/fcb.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Siemens Healthineers is the separately managed healthcare business of Siemens AG enabling healthcare providers worldwide to meet their current challenges and to excel in their respective environments. A leader in medical technology, Siemens Healthineers is constantly innovating its portfolio of products and services in its core areas of diagnostic and therapeutic imaging and in laboratory diagnostics and molecular medicine. Siemens Healthineers is also actively developing its digital health services and enterprise services. To help customers succeed in today's dynamic healthcare marketplace, Siemens Healthineers is championing new business models that maximize opportunity and minimize risk for healthcare providers.



In fiscal 2016, which ended on September 30, 2016, Siemens Healthineers generated revenue of €13.5 billion and net income of over €2.3 billion and has about 46,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available at www.siemens.com/healthineers.

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren