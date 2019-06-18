Wildbachstrasse 9
Dress to impress with Alfa Romeo RacingHinwil, )
No, we’re not talking about the preview for the first race of the season, the Australian GP. We’ve done that one on time, now we have something WAAAAY bigger on our hands…
… the launch of our 2019 merchandise range!!!
Replica kit. Lifestyle. Accessories. Browse the collection and shop now at www.alfaromeoracingstore.com.
Yes, we know it’s June, but it’s been worth the wait. And as we say in Switzerland “better June than never”.
On a serious note: we know we are late. We are VERY late. That’s why we are VERY sorry.
