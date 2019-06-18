Pressemitteilung BoxID: 756383 (Sauber Motorsport AG)
Dress to impress with Alfa Romeo Racing

(lifePR) ( Hinwil, )
This is the moment in which all our efforts from the past few months come to fruition. Now is the moment of truth, the moment to get out there and show the world what we got.
No, we’re not talking about the preview for the first race of the season, the Australian GP. We’ve done that one on time, now we have something WAAAAY bigger on our hands…
 
… the launch of our 2019 merchandise range!!!
Replica kit. Lifestyle. Accessories. Browse the collection and shop now at www.alfaromeoracingstore.com.
 
Yes, we know it’s June, but it’s been worth the wait. And as we say in Switzerland “better June than never”.
On a serious note: we know we are late. We are VERY late. That’s why we are VERY sorry.
