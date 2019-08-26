Pressemitteilung BoxID: 764504 (Sauber Motorsport AG)

Alfa Romeo Racing and Save the Children unveil fundraising auctions programme

Alfa Romeo Racing and Save the Children, the world’s largest independent children’s rights organisation, are unveiling a new initiative aimed at improving the lives of the most deprived and vulnerable members of our society. Starting on August 26th, motorsport fans will be able to bid for exclusive items such as VIP experience packages and unique racing memorabilia in a series of special auctions designed to raise vital funds for Save the Children and improve the living conditions of the most deprived children. Among the items going under the gavel are exclusive VIP experiences, taking fans behind the scenes and opening the doors to the team’s most secret spaces – including the team garage and its radio communications – and equipment belonging to the team’s drivers, Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi.



The initiative will be supported by auction house ricardo (www.ricardo.ch), Save the Children’s auction partner, as part of their “#ricardoforgood” initiative. The first lots will go live on August 26th, at the start of the Belgian Grand Prix race week, with further auctions being run alongside the remaining rounds of the Formula One season. To bid for these fantastic Alfa Romeo Racing experiences and items and support Save the Children’s projects, visit bit.ly/349n7i2



Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG: “We are proud to work together with Save The Children to help the most vulnerable members of our society. We are lucky to do what we do, but we do not take it for granted: we are happy to make Alfa Romeo Racing a force for good and, in the process, give fans special access to our team and some incredible auction items. We sincerely hope these auctions will raise precious funds for Save the Children and the work they do.”



Ömer Güven, CEO of Save the Children Switzerland: "Children at war depend on heroines and heroes who give them hope for a better future. Through their engagement, Alfa Romeo Racing and their drivers are contributing to this cause and are making great things possible during our 100th anniversary year."

