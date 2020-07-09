Pressemitteilung BoxID: 806789 (RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG)

Management Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Welcomes New Partnership with Asklepios

The Management Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG welcomes the new partnership with Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA. The voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG has been completed. Asklepios and Eugen Münch now hold 92.58 % of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG shares with voting rights. The takeover has therefore been successfully concluded.



RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG with its five sites providing maximum and intermediate medical care will continue to remain an independent enterprise – under the roof of the Asklepios Group. RHÖN and Asklepios will strategically complement each other on several levels and be strong together in the future. The hospital industry is facing huge challenges due to the increasing regulatory and demographic framework conditions. Acting together is essential in such a situation. Together with Asklepios we can make an even greater contribution to medical progress and providing forward-looking healthcare. As a beacon in medical care the university hospitals in Giessen and Marburg will play a key role in the strategic partnership with Asklepios.



Prof. Dr. Bernd Griewing, Medical Board Member of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, stated: “Together we wish to develop avantgarde concepts for healthcare and drive them forwards with a good portion of positive energy. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG stands for excellent medical care with a direct link to universities and research institutes. Being under one roof enables us to make the best possible use of the corporate group economies of scale in each and every individual hospital. Savings which are made due to such economies of scale can remain with the Company where they will be used to create new jobs and investments in modern patient care.”



Dr. Gunther Weiß, Operative Board Member of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, added: “Our two university hospitals in Giessen and Marburg are strong, traditional and solid university hospitals which belong to the best university hospitals in Germany from a medical and scientific as well as economic perspective. We can therefore be proud of what we have achieved since the federal state of Hesse resolved to privatise the hospitals. As a private hospital operator we have invested over Euro 680 million from our own funds in the two sites since the privatisation of the university hospitals in Giessen and Marburg.”



RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG has consistently taken the opportunity to develop new areas of growth in the past few years. Entering the forward-looking telemedicine market, the RHÖN campus concept for offering healthcare across sectoral boundaries as well as consistently extending our corporate digitalisation have hitherto been key pillars of our corporate strategy. Together with Asklepios we wish to continue to drive the digitalisation of our hospitals forwards in a resolute manner and commit to the growth market of telemedicine as well as the use of artificial intelligence to help protect earnings in order to strengthen the partnership.



As one of the most innovative healthcare providers in Germany our campus concept has established a forward-looking healthcare model providing integrated and digitalised medical care which allows holistic patient care across the boundaries of out-patient and in-patient medical care due to all the people involved in the treatment of the patient being in a close digital network. Preventative services, out-patient and in-patient medical care, rehab care, promoting better health and offering telemedical services are the cornerstones of this innovative concept with the patient at its centre.



More information on the takeover offer can be found on our website under the Investor Relations menu:

https://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/investor-relations.html



Follow us:

www.twitter.com/rhoenklinikumag

www.xing.com/companies/rhön-klinikumag

www.youtube.com/rhönklinikumag

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien.

Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.

(lifePR) (