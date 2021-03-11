Virtual Reality (VR) is a technology that produces a 3D computer-based environment where a person can traverse, inter-connect and participate in the unrealistic world. The Virtual Reality Marketing strategy changes the way products and services are developed and delivered, further transforming into increased productivity and operational efficiencies across domains like Live Events, Video Entertainment, Videogames, Education, Retail, Healthcare, Military, Engineering and Real Estate. Globally, Virtual Reality is likely to have multiple advanced applications for both consumer and enterprise in the coming years. As per Renub Research latest report, the Global Virtual Reality Market will be USD 80.16 Billion by the end of 2026.



In this report, we have bifurcated the Virtual Reality Market into hardware and software. The virtual reality hardware market constitutes sensors in the headset, which stalks the user's motion and switches the user's perspective accordingly. Besides, it also gives users the apprehension of physical omnipresence in that environment.



Learning and training and scientific visualization are amongst the most vital applications of virtual reality technology. It diminishes the investments and brings enhancement across a wide range of industries to provide extreme training situations. It is used for education purposes in several industries, including healthcare, machine operations, and corporate training. Besides, it also reduces the training budget in the form of equipment durability and logistics rebate.



In the year 2020, with the outbreak of COVID-19, Virtual Reality played a vital role in offering a comprehensive platform. The pop has led to a rise in virtual tech conferences and meet-ups since several organizations have cancelled their events and meetings. As an occurrence, tech giant Microsoft has announced to organize all its events digitally until July 2021, including its flagship Microsoft Ignite and Microsoft Build 2020. The worldwide Virtual Reality Market was at USD 23.70 Billion in the year 2020.



Regional Analysis



Europe has gained eminence over the past years due to the development and launch of innovative VR headsets targeted primarily at the region's gaming community. However, advancements in immersive technology have widened the scope of technology in several applications. The VR segment is growing, consumers are showing interest, and industry leaders recognize these areas as a potential opportunity for growth in the region. As per our research analysis, Global Virtual Reality Industry is expected to grow with a double-digit CAGR of 22.52% from 2020 to 2026.



Similarly, in the Asia Pacific region, Japan has introduced 5G commercial services in 2019, which has led to telecommunication companies' strategic initiatives to offer VR viewing platforms utilizing 5G connectivity. Furthermore, the governments' favourable initiatives, such as funds and investments to support VR companies, also boost virtual reality technology enactment in the region. This unique and useful benefit anticipates to build-up the market for Virtual Reality in the coming years.



This report has analyzed the competitive landscape and provided the key players' profiles such as Sony, Facebook (Oculus) and HTC. This market research report provides a complete analysis of the Global Virtual Reality Market Growth Drivers, Challenges, and projections from 2021 to 2026.



Renub Research latest Report "Global Virtual Reality Market by Software (Videogames, Live Events, Video Entertainment, Real Estate, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Engineering, Military), Software Application Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Rest of the World), End Users Hardware (Consumer, Enterprise), Country wise Hardware (China, Japan, United States, Europe) Company Analysis(Sony, Oculus & HTC)"



Software Application – Market breakup from 9 Viewpoints



1. Videogames

2. Live Events

3. Video Entertainment

4. Real Estate

5. Retail

6. Education

7. Healthcare

8. Engineering

9. Military



Region – Software Application Market breakup by 5 Regions



1. North America

2. Latin America

3. Europe

4. Asia

5. Rest of the World



End Users – Market breakup from two Viewpoints



1. Consumer

2. Enterprise



Country – Hardware Application Market breakup by 4 Countries



1. China

2. Japan

3. United States

4. Europe



All Companies have been covered from 3 Viewpoints



• Overview

• Initiatives & Recent Developments

• Revenue



Company Analysis



1. Sony

2. Facebook (Oculus)

3. HTC



