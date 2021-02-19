C-86, C Block, Sector 10
United States Video Game Market will be US$ 40.6 Billion by 2026
United States Video Game Market
In the United States gamers can be categorised as
• Hardcore Gamers - The typical hardcore gamer is approx 28 or 29 years old and male. They will spend steadily on gaming resources during the first year, including both the software and the hardware.
• Casual Gamers – These gamers play games very often, but not on a professional level. Although there are tendencies for casual gamers to transform to hardcore gamers, this is not possible quite often due to time scarcity.
• Mass Market Gamers – These gamers do not contribute a lot of time or money to special gaming equipment. They instead actively look forward to free of cost games or Free2Play offers.
Video gaming is now no longer a hobby which is whole and sole only enjoyed by the fledgling age groups. Not only young college-going students, but even the middle-aged also take joy in playing these games on an everyday basis. A survey conducted in 2020 portrayed, 38 percent of video game players are coming up from the 18 to 34 age-group, and six percent are 65 years and older, Statistica did the study.
The income majorly doesn’t make a vast difference in video games purchases. The rate-per cent of consumers going for video game purchases by income group is relatively consistent across the United States. The people who are earning and making up more than US$ 90,000 are less likely to make gaming purchases than their lower-earning equivalent.
Henceforth it can be concluded, whether it is playing video games at home, on a PC or console or the mobile device, individuals of numerous age groups and classes establish compelling content in the video games that have delighted them. Video games are more than just a blooming entertainment business; they are also reshaping the way we inter-relate with the world.
Market Summary
Market & User: This report covers the market and user of all the six categories Mobile Games, Online Games, Download Games, Consoles, Gaming Network and PC Games.
Age Group: Report provides market breakup from the following age groups: 18-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54 and 55-64
Gender: Market of both the genders Male and Female covered in the report
Income: In this report, we have categorised the market into - Low, Medium and High-income groups
Companies: We have covered five company recent initiatives and revenue in the report. Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts
