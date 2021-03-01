Pasta is often related as traditional Italian cuisine. Italy produced around 1.4 million tons of pasta in 2018 and exported 1.7 million tons in the same year that marked Italy largest consumer of pasta in the world that year. In the United States, the National Pasta Association promotes and informs policy to the industry, consumers, and the regulatory bodies across the globe. America is also one of the top 10 consumers of pasta globally. According to Renub Research latest report, the Global Pasta Market is expected to reach USD 21.2 Billion by 2026.



Today, Pasta can be found in various market forms like dried Pasta, Chilled / Fresh Pasta, Canned / Preserved Pasta. It is most liked dish due to its easily availability and healthy rich in carbohydrates. Pasta is an ideal partner for healthy ingredients such as beans, green veggie, herbs and olive oil. To add more flavor and extra protein in dishes meat, fish and cheese are best options. Globally, pasta consumption has surged among health-conscious people because of its low intake of sodium and cholesterol-free properties. As per our research report, the Worldwide Pasta Market was USD 19.1 Billion Market in 2020.



Pasta dough is created in different forms, which include Penne, Barbine, Fettuccine, Farfalle and Spaghetti. According to our research, dried pasta is the most preferred type, primarily due to its' longer shelf-life. Pasta versatility allows it to be cooked in endless ways, allowing it to love Gen Z and Millennial. Growing demand for specific food texture and flavor and changing food habit are increasing sales of the pasta market. Our study suggests that globally pasta industry is expected to grow with a nominal CAGR of 1.75% from 2020 to 2026.



In the year 2020, Supermarkets and online stores played a vital role in offering a wide range of pasta brands. In 2020 as per industry sources, Ebro has agreed to sell its dry pasta and noodles business in the USA to TreeHouse Foods. This report further analyzed the competitive landscape and provided the key players' profiles such as Ebro Foods, S.A., General Mills, Campbell Soup Company, Conagra Foods Inc and Unilever.



Renub Research report titled "Global Pasta Market" By Type (Dried Pasta, Chilled/Fresh Pasta, Canned/Preserved Pasta and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Discounters, Independent Small Grocers, Online Stores, Others), Regions (North America, Europe, Asia – Pacific, Middle East and Latin America ), Company Analysis (Ebro Foods, S.A., General Mills, Campbell soup company, Conagra foods inc and Unilever)



Type – Market breakup from 4 Viewpoints



1. Dried Pasta

2. Chilled/Fresh Pasta

3. Canned/Preserved Pasta

4. Others



Distribution Channel – Market breakup from 6 Viewpoints



1. Supermarkets

2. Hypermarkets

3. Discounters

4. Independent Small Grocers

5. Online Stores

6. Others



Regions – Market breakup from 5 Viewpoints



1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia - Pacific

4. Middle East

5. Latin America



Company have been covered from 3 Viewpoints



• Overview

• Recent Development

• Revenue



Company Analysis



1. Ebro Foods, S.A.

2. General mills

3. Campbell soup company

4. Conagra foods inc

5. Unilever

