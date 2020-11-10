.

- New office and commercial building with 8,358 m² of total rental space

- Leasing of 5,963 m² of office space to a banking company

- Am Borsigturm 74, 13507 Berlin-Tegel

- Project developer: PROJECT Immobilien Gewerbe AG



PROJECT Immobilien Gewerbe AG has received the building permission for the new office and commercial building “MACHWERK74” at Am Borsigturm 74 in Berlin. In addition, the emerging office space has already been leased. A banking company will use 5,963 m² of the total rental space of 8,358 m². Johs. Reese Immobilien Consulting GmbH was active in the agency and consulting services.



The five-storey new building with its own underground carpark is being constructed in the established business park Am Borsigturm in the Tegel district. In addition to the 5,963 m² of office space, “MACHWERK74” offers an additional 1,840 m² for production-related businesses and approx. 555 m² for bistros. First occupancy is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2022.



The office and commercial building also has good transport connections. The nearest underground and suburban train stations are within walking distance. The central station is reached in ten or about 30 minutes. The journey time to the nearest freeway is only two minutes.

(lifePR) (