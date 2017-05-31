7TRADE announces new partnership with VANNI!

7TRADE announces the new partnership with the Italian company Nico-design, known for the VANNI collection - one of the leading Italian brand for exclusive eyeglass frames, now exclusively distributed in Germany by 7TRADE. VANNI stands for first-class quality and Italian elegance.



VANNI is at the cutting edge in the world of creative eyewear. The company history is a guarantee of quality, the product is the result of Italian design which expresses itself through the working exclusively with acetate and metal combined perfectly with unique finishes. The trademark VANNI is an innovator of good taste, synonymous with exclusive materials, balance of shapes and unpublished color. It is present in the international market for more than 25 years by distributing in over 45 countries of the world.



VANNI is MADE IN ITALY, for sure: it means it takes on substantial responsibility during every phase of the production process: from concept and design to the sourcing of materials and components from local suppliers and the finalizing in the Italian manufacture.



"This wonderful Italian Lifestyle brand in the portfolio means a lot to me! The brand is incredibly versatile and offers the perfect glasses for different target groups. The sunglass collections are really fun and embody the perfect association with the Italian summer" says Micha S. Siebenhandl



Giovanni Vitaloni points out “I am very happy to start this new collaboration on the German market. I am sure Micha S. Siebenhandl and his fantastic, very skilled team can do a wonderful job with our brand. VANNI is a fully Italian brand, and we are proud of being able to represent and export our lifestyle in the world. The collection is a mix of innovative manufacturing techniques and materials and a variety of luminous colors, highly contemporary and sophisticated. We appreciate how Micha has taken the time to understand the spirit of VANNI, becoming our best qualified ambassador for Germany; moreover we know we can rely on Micha’s excellent understanding and knowledge of the market."



You will find further information at www.7-trade.de or www.otc7.de and www.vanniocchiali.com

