OECD ministers agree new approach to ensure global events benefit local communities

In advance of the 2024 Paris Olympics, OECD ministers have agreed the first international framework to help design and manage major events in order to maximise their potential to create jobs, boost local development and generate long-term benefits for citizens and the environment.



The Recommendation of the OECD Council on Global Events and Local Development, endorsed by Ministers at the OECD Annual Meeting at Ministerial Level in Paris, underlines the importance that events such as the Olympics or the football World Cup deliver value for money and their ultimate development impact on local communities is assessed transparently.



“Hosting a major event can be a catalyst for the social and economic revival of cities and regions,” said OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría. “This new framework will help hosts deliver successful, cost-effective events and reverse the worrying trend of escalating costs and increasing complexity. Putting people at the heart of these projects will also drive more inclusive, sustainable local growth.”



The Recommendation is organised around four pillars and advises organisers to:



• Design a tailored framework for events that leverages local economic, social and environmental benefits;

• Evaluate the event to assess its impact, legacy and ultimate contribution to local development and citizens’ well-being;

• Ensure effective multi-level governance, co-ordination and collaboration; and

• Establish collaborative partner relations with international event owners in order to maximise benefits for local development.



At the bidding stage, cities or regions should ensure that bids will effectively support and serve long-term growth and development objectives at a regional level even if it fails. New infrastructure and investment should be designed to regenerate urban areas in decline and any public funds be carefully targeted in order to keep down total costs, many of which have escalated sharply in recent years.



Events should also provide opportunities to create jobs locally and develop people’s skills, particularly for temporary and low-skilled workers. Property markets should be factored in, as property prices are likely to increase in the area, so that investment opportunities are created without making the area unaffordable for local people after the event.



The recommendation highlights the importance of evaluating events to demonstrate their social and economic impact. These should be independent, transparent and open and overseen by national authorities when the bid benefits from public guarantees.



To maximise the long-term positive legacy of hosting an event, owners should set clear and measurable targets over a 10-year period. Securing local community support is key. Data and information on public investment and spending, especially on the costs, benefits and impact on the economy, environment and social cohesion, should be made public.



More information about the OECD Recommendation on Global Events and Local Development: http://www.oecd.org/regional/leed/global-events-recommendation.htm

