RINGS OF SATURN - announce UK + EU tour dates w/ THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER for 2021

Alien themed tech-death band RINGS OF SATURN are pleased to announce they will be touring the UK and Europe across January and February 2021, as direct support to THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER alongside British band VISCERA. The tour will encompass 42 dates, including 7 UK shows plus a show in Dublin.



VERMINOUS EUROPEAN TOUR 2021

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

RINGS OF SATURN + VISCERA

08.01 DE Essen - Turock

09.01 DE München - Backstage

10.01 DE Cham - L.A.

11.01 CZ Praha - Nova Chmelnice

12.01 HU Budapest – Dürer Kert

13.01 SI Ljubljana - Kino Siska

14.01 IT Paderno Dugnano - Slaughter Club

15.01 CH Pratteln - Z 7

16.01 FR Lyon – CCO

17.01 FR Nantes – Le Ferrailleur

19.01 ES Madrid – Caracol

20.01ES Barcelona - Bóveda

21.011 FR Tarbes - La Gespe

22.011 FR Paris - Petit Bain

23.01 BE Vosselaar – Biebob

24.01 UK London - ULU Live

25.01 UK Birmingham - O2 Academy 2

26.01 UK Sheffield - O2 Academy

27.01 UK Glasgow – Classic Grand

28.01 UK Belfast – Limelight

29.01 IE Dublin – Voodoo Lounge

30.01 UK Southampton – The Loft

31.01 UK Bristol – The Fleece

02.02 NL Amsterdam - Q-Factory

03.02 NL Enschede – Metropol

04.02 DE Hannover – Faust

05.02 DE Frankfurt – Batschkapp

06.02 DE Kiel – Orange Club

07.02 DK København - Vega

08.02 SE Göteborg – Valand

09.02 SE Stockholm – Slaktkyrkan

10.02 SE Umeå - Droskan

11.02 FI Oulu – Hevimesta

12.02 FI Tampere - Olympia Kortteli

13.02 FI Helsinki – On The Rocks

14.02 EE Tallinn – Club Tapper

15.02 LV Riga - Melna Piektdiena

16.02 LT Vilnius - Vakaris

17.02 PL Warszawa - Hydrozagadka

18.02 DE Berlin - Musik & Frieden

19.02 DE Leipzig - Hellraiser

20.02 DE Stuttgart - Wizemann



Get your tickets here: https://www.tbdmofficial.com/



Order »Gidim« in the format of your choice, as well as merchandise, here:

http://www.nuclearblast.com/ros-gidim

Listen to the band's new tracks in the NB New Releases Playlists:

http://nblast.de/SpotifyNewReleases / http://nblast.de/AppleMusicNewReleases



More on »Gidim«:

'The Husk' OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F87MWt-1X1w

'Mental Prolapse' OFFICIAL GUITAR PLAYTHROUGH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDK7Q9iwD3I

'Pustules' OFFICIAL GUITAR PLAYTHROUGH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1Dxndo4pjg

Album Details - Part I: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohBorpvtuTI

Album Details - Part II: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w10eMWB-q4g



»Gidim« - Track Listing:



01. Pustules [feat. Charles Caswell | BERRIED ALIVE]

02. Divine Authority

03. Hypodermis Glitch [feat. Dan Watson | ENTERPRISE EARTH; appearing courtesy of eOne Music]

04. Bloated And Stiff

05. Tormented Consciousness [feat. Yo Onityan]

06. The Husk

07. Mental Prolapse

08. Genetic Inheritance

09. Face Of The Wormhole

10. Gidim (Instrumental)



»Gidim« was recorded by Lucas Mann of Mann Studios with the exception of vocals, which were tracked by Mark Lewis of Audiohammer Studio and drums recorded by Marco "Lord Marco" Pitruzzella. Mark Lewis also handled the mixing and mastering. The album includes guest performances from Dan Watson of ENTERPRISE EARTH, Charles Caswell of BERRIED ALIVE and Yo Onityan. The album artwork was created by Mark Cooper.



RINGS OF SATURN is:

Ian Bearer | vocals

Lucas Mann | guitars, bass, synths

Joel Omans | guitars

Marco Pitruzzella (Lord Marco) | session drums



More info:

www.facebook.com/ringsofsaturnband

www.instagram.com/ringsofsaturnbandofficial

www.twitter.com/ringsofsaturn_

www.nuclearblast.de/ringsofsaturn

