RINGS OF SATURN - announce UK + EU tour dates w/ THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER for 2021Donzdorf, )
VERMINOUS EUROPEAN TOUR 2021
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER
RINGS OF SATURN + VISCERA
08.01 DE Essen - Turock
09.01 DE München - Backstage
10.01 DE Cham - L.A.
11.01 CZ Praha - Nova Chmelnice
12.01 HU Budapest – Dürer Kert
13.01 SI Ljubljana - Kino Siska
14.01 IT Paderno Dugnano - Slaughter Club
15.01 CH Pratteln - Z 7
16.01 FR Lyon – CCO
17.01 FR Nantes – Le Ferrailleur
19.01 ES Madrid – Caracol
20.01ES Barcelona - Bóveda
21.011 FR Tarbes - La Gespe
22.011 FR Paris - Petit Bain
23.01 BE Vosselaar – Biebob
24.01 UK London - ULU Live
25.01 UK Birmingham - O2 Academy 2
26.01 UK Sheffield - O2 Academy
27.01 UK Glasgow – Classic Grand
28.01 UK Belfast – Limelight
29.01 IE Dublin – Voodoo Lounge
30.01 UK Southampton – The Loft
31.01 UK Bristol – The Fleece
02.02 NL Amsterdam - Q-Factory
03.02 NL Enschede – Metropol
04.02 DE Hannover – Faust
05.02 DE Frankfurt – Batschkapp
06.02 DE Kiel – Orange Club
07.02 DK København - Vega
08.02 SE Göteborg – Valand
09.02 SE Stockholm – Slaktkyrkan
10.02 SE Umeå - Droskan
11.02 FI Oulu – Hevimesta
12.02 FI Tampere - Olympia Kortteli
13.02 FI Helsinki – On The Rocks
14.02 EE Tallinn – Club Tapper
15.02 LV Riga - Melna Piektdiena
16.02 LT Vilnius - Vakaris
17.02 PL Warszawa - Hydrozagadka
18.02 DE Berlin - Musik & Frieden
19.02 DE Leipzig - Hellraiser
20.02 DE Stuttgart - Wizemann
Get your tickets here: https://www.tbdmofficial.com/
Order »Gidim« in the format of your choice, as well as merchandise, here:
http://www.nuclearblast.com/ros-gidim
Listen to the band's new tracks in the NB New Releases Playlists:
http://nblast.de/SpotifyNewReleases / http://nblast.de/AppleMusicNewReleases
More on »Gidim«:
'The Husk' OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F87MWt-1X1w
'Mental Prolapse' OFFICIAL GUITAR PLAYTHROUGH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDK7Q9iwD3I
'Pustules' OFFICIAL GUITAR PLAYTHROUGH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1Dxndo4pjg
Album Details - Part I: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohBorpvtuTI
Album Details - Part II: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w10eMWB-q4g
»Gidim« - Track Listing:
01. Pustules [feat. Charles Caswell | BERRIED ALIVE]
02. Divine Authority
03. Hypodermis Glitch [feat. Dan Watson | ENTERPRISE EARTH; appearing courtesy of eOne Music]
04. Bloated And Stiff
05. Tormented Consciousness [feat. Yo Onityan]
06. The Husk
07. Mental Prolapse
08. Genetic Inheritance
09. Face Of The Wormhole
10. Gidim (Instrumental)
»Gidim« was recorded by Lucas Mann of Mann Studios with the exception of vocals, which were tracked by Mark Lewis of Audiohammer Studio and drums recorded by Marco "Lord Marco" Pitruzzella. Mark Lewis also handled the mixing and mastering. The album includes guest performances from Dan Watson of ENTERPRISE EARTH, Charles Caswell of BERRIED ALIVE and Yo Onityan. The album artwork was created by Mark Cooper.
RINGS OF SATURN is:
Ian Bearer | vocals
Lucas Mann | guitars, bass, synths
Joel Omans | guitars
Marco Pitruzzella (Lord Marco) | session drums
More info:
www.facebook.com/ringsofsaturnband
www.instagram.com/ringsofsaturnbandofficial
www.twitter.com/ringsofsaturn_
www.nuclearblast.de/ringsofsaturn
