RICKY WARWICK - Releases The Title Track Of New Record 'When Life Was Hard And Fast'
Ricky's new single When Life Was Hard And Fast is available to listen to now at:
http://nblast.de/RickyWarwickWLWHAF
Watch the premiere for the video tonight (7.00pm GMT) at:
https://youtu.be/IWqy4S0pmjY
Pre-order the album on various formats, including a 2CD Digipack which includes the bonus covers album STAIRWELL TOUBADOUR, from:
- http://nblast.de/RickyWarwick-WLWHAF
- https://www.musicglue.com/ricky-warwick/
For the process of recording the album, Ricky was joined by Robert Crane (Bass), Xavier Muriel (Drums) and Keith Nelson (Guitar) as well as a number of special guests including Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Andy Taylor formerly of Duran Duran, Thunder's Luke Morley, Dizzy Reed of the mighty Guns 'N Roses and even Ricky's daughter Pepper. Keith also produced the new album, having previously worked with Buckcherry, Blackberry Smoke and Alice Cooper. Keith noted that "Ricky is a true Rock-n-Roll soul... he’s got incredible stories to tell and a unique way of telling them. It’s been an honor to be asked to partner and contribute to this record.”
WHEN LIFE WAS HARD AND FAST
OUT: 02/19/2021
01. When Life Was Hard And Fast
02. You Don't Love Me
03. I'd Rather Be Hit
04. Gunslinger
05. Never Corner A Rat
06. Time Don't Seem To Matter
07. Fighting Heart
08. I Don't Feel At Home
09. Still Alive
10. Clown Of Misery
11. You're My Rock N RollPRE-ORDER your physical copy of the album "When Life Was Hard And Fast" now:
http://nblast.de/RickyWarwick-WLWHAF
PRE-SAVE the album on a digital platform of your choice:
http://nblast.de/RickyWarwickPreSave
WHEN LIFE WAS HARD AND FAST is available in the following physical formats:
- CD Jewelcase
- 2CD Digipak (incl. bonus covers album STAIRWELL TROUBADOUR)
- Black LP
- Red LP
- "Arctic Pearl" colored LP
- Cassette (ltd. to 100)
STAIRWELL TROUBADOUR Tracklist:
01. You Spin Me round (Like A Record) (Dead Or Alive cover)
02. Ooops!...I Did It Again (Britney Spears cover)
03. Summertime Blues (Eddie Cochran cover)
04. 1000 Dollar Car (Bottle Rockets cover)
05. Cocaine Blues (Johnny Cash cover)
06. I Don't Want To Grow Up (Ramones cover)
07. I Fought The Law (The Clash cover)
08. Burning Love (Elvis Presley cover)
09. Jesus Loves You...But I Don't (The Almighty cover)
10. Wrathchild (Iron Maiden cover)
