With just three weeks to go until the release of his first solo record in five years, Ricky Warwick has released the title track to WHEN LIFE WAS HARD AND FAST featuring none other than Def Leppard's Joe Elliott on backing vocals. The accompanying video, which will be premiering tonight at 7pm GMT, depicts the County Down Ards TT Motor Race that is seen on the album's cover and ran from 1928-1936. The cover shows an accident from one of the races that happened directly in front of a field that was part of a farm owned by Ricky's grandfather, where Ricky himself lived for the first 14 years of his life.



For the process of recording the album, Ricky was joined by Robert Crane (Bass), Xavier Muriel (Drums) and Keith Nelson (Guitar) as well as a number of special guests including Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Andy Taylor formerly of Duran Duran, Thunder's Luke Morley, Dizzy Reed of the mighty Guns 'N Roses and even Ricky's daughter Pepper. Keith also produced the new album, having previously worked with Buckcherry, Blackberry Smoke and Alice Cooper. Keith noted that "Ricky is a true Rock-n-Roll soul... he’s got incredible stories to tell and a unique way of telling them. It’s been an honor to be asked to partner and contribute to this record.”



WHEN LIFE WAS HARD AND FAST

OUT: 02/19/2021



01. When Life Was Hard And Fast

02. You Don't Love Me

03. I'd Rather Be Hit

04. Gunslinger

05. Never Corner A Rat

06. Time Don't Seem To Matter

07. Fighting Heart

08. I Don't Feel At Home

09. Still Alive

10. Clown Of Misery

WHEN LIFE WAS HARD AND FAST is available in the following physical formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- 2CD Digipak (incl. bonus covers album STAIRWELL TROUBADOUR)

- Black LP

- Red LP

- "Arctic Pearl" colored LP

- Cassette (ltd. to 100)



STAIRWELL TROUBADOUR Tracklist:

01. You Spin Me round (Like A Record) (Dead Or Alive cover)

02. Ooops!...I Did It Again (Britney Spears cover)

03. Summertime Blues (Eddie Cochran cover)

04. 1000 Dollar Car (Bottle Rockets cover)

05. Cocaine Blues (Johnny Cash cover)

06. I Don't Want To Grow Up (Ramones cover)

07. I Fought The Law (The Clash cover)

08. Burning Love (Elvis Presley cover)

09. Jesus Loves You...But I Don't (The Almighty cover)

10. Wrathchild (Iron Maiden cover)

