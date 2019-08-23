Pressemitteilung BoxID: 764341 (Nuclear Blast Tonträger Produktions-und Vertriebs GmbH)
OPETH - Mikael Åkerfeldt shares story behind new song 'Svekets Prins' / 'Dignity'

(lifePR) ( Donzdorf, )
Swedish prog metal/rock legends OPETH will release their long-awaited 13th album »In Cauda Venenum« on September 27th via Moderbolaget / Nuclear Blast. Today, revered vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Mikael Åkerfeldt, has shared a story behind their new song, 'Svekets Prins' / 'Dignity,' in the band’s latest trailer for the upcoming record.

Watch OPETH's 4th album trailer, here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBm00g7JFcw

In case you missed the visualizer for the new single:
'Svekets Prins' (SWEDISH) - https://youtu.be/QcMdA7Xs8jE
'Dignity' (ENGLISH) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GF5FXYmBrc4

Recorded last year at Stockholm's Park Studios, »In Cauda Venenum« will be released in two versions, in both Swedish and English languages.
Pre-order it in various formats, here: www.opeth.com/stores

More on »In Cauda Venenum«:
'Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör' / 'Heart In Hand' official visualizer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Ko4_eO2tiU
Trailer #1 - about 'Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör' / 'Heart In Hand':
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lBiLa5OersA
Trailer #2 - the writing process:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0Sxlhr2xuM
Trailer #3 - about singing in Swedish:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rm9DU0KIKd8

The band's new track is available for listening on all DSPs. Pick your version below:
English: http://geni.us/OpethInCaudaVenenumENG
Swedish: http://geni.us/OpethInCaudaVenenumSWE
Or listen in the NB New Releases Playlists:
http://nblast.de/SpotifyNewReleases / http://nblast.de/AppleMusicNewReleases

»In Cauda Venenum« - Track Listing:

01. Livet's Trädgård / Garden Of Earthly Delights
02. Svekets Prins / Dignity
03. Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör / Heart In Hand
04. De Närmast Sörjande / Next Of Kin
05. Minnets Yta / Lovelorn Crime
06. Charlatan
07. Ingen Sanning Är Allas / Universal Truth
08. Banemannen / The Garroter
09. Kontinuerlig Drift / Continuum
10. Allting Tar Slut / All Things Will Pass

OPETH will hit the road in Europe, Japan and Australia in autumn and winter of this year. Dates are listed below and tickets are on sale now at www.opeth.com/tour-dates.

support: THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
27.10.  UK       Norwich - UEA
29.10.  UK       London - Palladium
31.10.  UK       Glasgow - SWG3
01.11.  IRL       Dublin - Olympia Theatre
02.11.  UK       Leeds - Damnation Festival
03.11.  UK       Bristol - O2 Academy
05.11.  NL        Utrecht - TivoliVredenburg *NEW*
06.11.  B          Brussels - Ancienne Belgique
08.11.  D         Munich - Backstage (Werk)
09.11.  I           Milan - Alcatraz
10.11.  CH       Zurich - Volkshaus
11.11.  F          Paris - L‘Olympia
13.11.  D         Cologne - E-Werk
14.11.  D         Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
15.11.  D         Nuremberg - Meistersingerhalle
16.11.  D         Berlin - Huxleys Neue Welt
17.11.  DK       Copenhagen - Det Kgl. Teater *SOLD OUT*

29.11. - 01.12.  IND      Pune - Bacardi NH7 Weekender *NEW*

05.12.  J           Osaka - Umeda Club Quattro
06.12.  J           Tokyo - Zepp

10.12.  AUS     Adelaide - Thebarton Theatre
11.12.  AUS     Perth - Astor Theatre
13.12.  AUS     Melbourne - Palais Theatre
14.12.  AUS     Sydney - State Theatre
15.12.  AUS     Brisbane - The Tivoli

For more information:
http://www.opeth.com/
https://twitter.com/OfficialOpeth
https://www.facebook.com/Opeth
https://www.instagram.com/officialopeth
https://www.youtube.com/user/OpethOfficial
