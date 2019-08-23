Pressemitteilung BoxID: 764341 (Nuclear Blast Tonträger Produktions-und Vertriebs GmbH)

OPETH - Mikael Åkerfeldt shares story behind new song 'Svekets Prins' / 'Dignity'

Swedish prog metal/rock legends OPETH will release their long-awaited 13th album »In Cauda Venenum« on September 27th via Moderbolaget / Nuclear Blast. Today, revered vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Mikael Åkerfeldt, has shared a story behind their new song, 'Svekets Prins' / 'Dignity,' in the band’s latest trailer for the upcoming record.



Watch OPETH's 4th album trailer, here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBm00g7JFcw



In case you missed the visualizer for the new single:

'Svekets Prins' (SWEDISH) - https://youtu.be/QcMdA7Xs8jE

'Dignity' (ENGLISH) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GF5FXYmBrc4



Recorded last year at Stockholm's Park Studios, »In Cauda Venenum« will be released in two versions, in both Swedish and English languages.

Pre-order it in various formats, here: www.opeth.com/stores



More on »In Cauda Venenum«:

'Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör' / 'Heart In Hand' official visualizer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Ko4_eO2tiU

Trailer #1 - about 'Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör' / 'Heart In Hand':

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lBiLa5OersA

Trailer #2 - the writing process:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0Sxlhr2xuM

Trailer #3 - about singing in Swedish:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rm9DU0KIKd8



The band's new track is available for listening on all DSPs. Pick your version below:

English: http://geni.us/OpethInCaudaVenenumENG

Swedish: http://geni.us/OpethInCaudaVenenumSWE

Or listen in the NB New Releases Playlists:

http://nblast.de/SpotifyNewReleases / http://nblast.de/AppleMusicNewReleases



»In Cauda Venenum« - Track Listing:



01. Livet's Trädgård / Garden Of Earthly Delights

02. Svekets Prins / Dignity

03. Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör / Heart In Hand

04. De Närmast Sörjande / Next Of Kin

05. Minnets Yta / Lovelorn Crime

06. Charlatan

07. Ingen Sanning Är Allas / Universal Truth

08. Banemannen / The Garroter

09. Kontinuerlig Drift / Continuum

10. Allting Tar Slut / All Things Will Pass



OPETH will hit the road in Europe, Japan and Australia in autumn and winter of this year. Dates are listed below and tickets are on sale now at www.opeth.com/tour-dates.



support: THE VINTAGE CARAVAN

27.10. UK Norwich - UEA

29.10. UK London - Palladium

31.10. UK Glasgow - SWG3

01.11. IRL Dublin - Olympia Theatre

02.11. UK Leeds - Damnation Festival

03.11. UK Bristol - O2 Academy

05.11. NL Utrecht - TivoliVredenburg *NEW*

06.11. B Brussels - Ancienne Belgique

08.11. D Munich - Backstage (Werk)

09.11. I Milan - Alcatraz

10.11. CH Zurich - Volkshaus

11.11. F Paris - L‘Olympia

13.11. D Cologne - E-Werk

14.11. D Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

15.11. D Nuremberg - Meistersingerhalle

16.11. D Berlin - Huxleys Neue Welt

17.11. DK Copenhagen - Det Kgl. Teater *SOLD OUT*



29.11. - 01.12. IND Pune - Bacardi NH7 Weekender *NEW*



05.12. J Osaka - Umeda Club Quattro

06.12. J Tokyo - Zepp



10.12. AUS Adelaide - Thebarton Theatre

11.12. AUS Perth - Astor Theatre

13.12. AUS Melbourne - Palais Theatre

14.12. AUS Sydney - State Theatre

15.12. AUS Brisbane - The Tivoli



For more information:

http://www.opeth.com/

https://twitter.com/OfficialOpeth

https://www.facebook.com/Opeth

https://www.instagram.com/officialopeth

https://www.youtube.com/user/OpethOfficial

