OPETH - Mikael Åkerfeldt shares story behind new song 'Svekets Prins' / 'Dignity'Donzdorf, )
Watch OPETH's 4th album trailer, here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBm00g7JFcw
In case you missed the visualizer for the new single:
'Svekets Prins' (SWEDISH) - https://youtu.be/QcMdA7Xs8jE
'Dignity' (ENGLISH) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GF5FXYmBrc4
Recorded last year at Stockholm's Park Studios, »In Cauda Venenum« will be released in two versions, in both Swedish and English languages.
Pre-order it in various formats, here: www.opeth.com/stores
More on »In Cauda Venenum«:
'Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör' / 'Heart In Hand' official visualizer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Ko4_eO2tiU
Trailer #1 - about 'Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör' / 'Heart In Hand':
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lBiLa5OersA
Trailer #2 - the writing process:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0Sxlhr2xuM
Trailer #3 - about singing in Swedish:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rm9DU0KIKd8
The band's new track is available for listening on all DSPs. Pick your version below:
English: http://geni.us/OpethInCaudaVenenumENG
Swedish: http://geni.us/OpethInCaudaVenenumSWE
Or listen in the NB New Releases Playlists:
http://nblast.de/SpotifyNewReleases / http://nblast.de/AppleMusicNewReleases
»In Cauda Venenum« - Track Listing:
01. Livet's Trädgård / Garden Of Earthly Delights
02. Svekets Prins / Dignity
03. Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör / Heart In Hand
04. De Närmast Sörjande / Next Of Kin
05. Minnets Yta / Lovelorn Crime
06. Charlatan
07. Ingen Sanning Är Allas / Universal Truth
08. Banemannen / The Garroter
09. Kontinuerlig Drift / Continuum
10. Allting Tar Slut / All Things Will Pass
OPETH will hit the road in Europe, Japan and Australia in autumn and winter of this year. Dates are listed below and tickets are on sale now at www.opeth.com/tour-dates.
support: THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
27.10. UK Norwich - UEA
29.10. UK London - Palladium
31.10. UK Glasgow - SWG3
01.11. IRL Dublin - Olympia Theatre
02.11. UK Leeds - Damnation Festival
03.11. UK Bristol - O2 Academy
05.11. NL Utrecht - TivoliVredenburg *NEW*
06.11. B Brussels - Ancienne Belgique
08.11. D Munich - Backstage (Werk)
09.11. I Milan - Alcatraz
10.11. CH Zurich - Volkshaus
11.11. F Paris - L‘Olympia
13.11. D Cologne - E-Werk
14.11. D Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
15.11. D Nuremberg - Meistersingerhalle
16.11. D Berlin - Huxleys Neue Welt
17.11. DK Copenhagen - Det Kgl. Teater *SOLD OUT*
29.11. - 01.12. IND Pune - Bacardi NH7 Weekender *NEW*
05.12. J Osaka - Umeda Club Quattro
06.12. J Tokyo - Zepp
10.12. AUS Adelaide - Thebarton Theatre
11.12. AUS Perth - Astor Theatre
13.12. AUS Melbourne - Palais Theatre
14.12. AUS Sydney - State Theatre
15.12. AUS Brisbane - The Tivoli
