OCEANS - make fans freeze in second album trailer, 'Cold'!
ICYMI:
Watch OCEANS' new music video for 'Dark' here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ca_KMgoWiQc
Pre-order »The Sun And The Cold« now, here: https://nblast.de/OceansTheSunAndTheCold
Pre-order digitally to receive 'Dark' & 'We Are The Storm' instantly (via amazon & iTunes only!) or pre-save the album now via Spotify, Apple Music & Deezer: https://nblast.de/OCEANSpreSave
Listen to the band's and other new tracks in the NB New Releases Playlists:
http://nblast.de/SpotifyNewReleases / http://nblast.de/AppleMusicNewReleases
More on »The Sun And The Cold«:
'We Are The Storm' OFFICIAL VISUALIZER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJ7tJUU618U
Album Trailer #1 - 'Dark Room': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ndmzzRcx3dQ
Produced by Timo Rotten himself, »The Sun And The Cold« was recorded at Timo Rotten Studios in Vienna, Austria and Lightmountain Studios in Berlin, Germany, whilst mixing and mastering duties were handled by André Hofmann at Hofmann Studios. Even the album artwork was created by the band, which highlights their dedication to the cause and DIY ethos.
»The Sun And The Cold« - Track Listing:
01. The Sun And The Cold
02. We Are The Storm
03. Dark
04. Paralyzed
05. Take The Crown
06. Shadows
07. Legions Arise
08. Polaris
09. Truth Served Force Fed
10. Water Rising
11. Hope
Bonus Tracks (DDIGI only!)
12. We Are The Storm (Radio Edit)
13. Polaris (Born Free Remix)
14. Polaris (Don't Breathe Remix)
Bonus CD (»Into The Void« & »Cover Me In Darkness« EP's; DDIGI only!)
01. Into The Void
02. Icarus
03. Scars
04. The Sound Of Your Voice
05. The Last Day On Earth (MARILYN MANSON Cover)
06. Scars To Your Beautiful [feat. Anna Murphy] (ALESSIA CARA Cover)
07. My Own Summer (Shove It) (DEFTONES Cover)
08. Creep (RADIOHEAD Cover)
09. Would (ALICE IN CHAINS Cover)
Stream the »Into The Void« EP now, here: https://oceansofficial.com/into-the-void/
Stream the »Cover Me In Darkness« EP now, here: http://nblast.de/Oceans-CoverInDarkness
'Into The Void' OFFICIAL VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQXCmjf4wGs
'Icarus' OFFICIAL VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29et9v_JJ1s
'Scars' OFFICIAL VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92hiOdzSqNw
'The Sound Of Your Voice' OFFICIAL VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CfXBHrLXRq0
'Scars To Your Beautiful [feat. Anna Murphy]' OFFICIAL VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0JVe8f-n18
OCEANS live:
»Renegades Tour« - Europe 2020
w/ EQUILIBRIUM, LORD OF THE LOST, NAILED TO OBSCURITY
17.01. D Leipzig - Hellraiser
18.01. D Berlin - Festsaal Kreuzberg
19.01. D Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
26.01. D Lindau - Club Vaudeville
31.01. D Munich - Backstage (Werk)
01.02. CH Pratteln - Z7
07.02. D Cologne - Essigfabrik
08.02. D Stuttgart - LKA Longhorn
09.02. D Hanover - Capitol
11.02. D Saarbrücken - Garage
12.02. D Nuremberg - Hirsch
18.04. D Lichtenfels - Ragnarök Festival
OCEANS is:
Timo Rotten | vocals, guitar
Patrick Zarske | guitar
Thomas Winkelmann | bass
J.F. Grill | drums
More info:
www.oceansofficial.com
www.facebook.com/oceansofficialde
www.twitter.com/ocnsofficial
www.youtube.com/oceansofficial
www.nuclearblast.de/oceans
