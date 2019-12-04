Pressemitteilung BoxID: 778389 (Nuclear Blast Tonträger Produktions-und Vertriebs GmbH)

OCEANS - make fans freeze in second album trailer, 'Cold'!

The days are getting shorter, Christmas is drawing near, but only Christmas? No, also Austrian-German post death metallers OCEANS' debut album, fittingly titled »The Sun And The Cold,« will see the light of day in just a few weeks through Nuclear Blast. Today, the group have launched the second part of a video trailer series highlighting topics the band deals with on the record. Dive deep inside the 'Cold' for a few minutes over on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IdJnOtlnwNw



Watch OCEANS' new music video for 'Dark' here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ca_KMgoWiQc



Pre-order »The Sun And The Cold« now, here: https://nblast.de/OceansTheSunAndTheCold



Pre-order digitally to receive 'Dark' & 'We Are The Storm' instantly (via amazon & iTunes only!) or pre-save the album now via Spotify, Apple Music & Deezer: https://nblast.de/OCEANSpreSave

Listen to the band's and other new tracks in the NB New Releases Playlists:

http://nblast.de/SpotifyNewReleases / http://nblast.de/AppleMusicNewReleases



More on »The Sun And The Cold«:

'We Are The Storm' OFFICIAL VISUALIZER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJ7tJUU618U

Album Trailer #1 - 'Dark Room': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ndmzzRcx3dQ



Produced by Timo Rotten himself, »The Sun And The Cold« was recorded at Timo Rotten Studios in Vienna, Austria and Lightmountain Studios in Berlin, Germany, whilst mixing and mastering duties were handled by André Hofmann at Hofmann Studios. Even the album artwork was created by the band, which highlights their dedication to the cause and DIY ethos.



»The Sun And The Cold« - Track Listing:



01. The Sun And The Cold

02. We Are The Storm

03. Dark

04. Paralyzed

05. Take The Crown

06. Shadows

07. Legions Arise

08. Polaris

09. Truth Served Force Fed

10. Water Rising

11. Hope

Bonus Tracks (DDIGI only!)

12. We Are The Storm (Radio Edit)

13. Polaris (Born Free Remix)

14. Polaris (Don't Breathe Remix)



Bonus CD (»Into The Void« & »Cover Me In Darkness« EP's; DDIGI only!)

01. Into The Void

02. Icarus

03. Scars

04. The Sound Of Your Voice

05. The Last Day On Earth (MARILYN MANSON Cover)

06. Scars To Your Beautiful [feat. Anna Murphy] (ALESSIA CARA Cover)

07. My Own Summer (Shove It) (DEFTONES Cover)

08. Creep (RADIOHEAD Cover)

09. Would (ALICE IN CHAINS Cover)



Stream the »Into The Void« EP now, here: https://oceansofficial.com/into-the-void/

Stream the »Cover Me In Darkness« EP now, here: http://nblast.de/Oceans-CoverInDarkness



'Into The Void' OFFICIAL VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQXCmjf4wGs

'Icarus' OFFICIAL VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29et9v_JJ1s

'Scars' OFFICIAL VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92hiOdzSqNw

'The Sound Of Your Voice' OFFICIAL VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CfXBHrLXRq0

'Scars To Your Beautiful [feat. Anna Murphy]' OFFICIAL VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0JVe8f-n18



OCEANS live:



»Renegades Tour« - Europe 2020

w/ EQUILIBRIUM, LORD OF THE LOST, NAILED TO OBSCURITY

17.01. D Leipzig - Hellraiser

18.01. D Berlin - Festsaal Kreuzberg

19.01. D Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

26.01. D Lindau - Club Vaudeville

31.01. D Munich - Backstage (Werk)

01.02. CH Pratteln - Z7

07.02. D Cologne - Essigfabrik

08.02. D Stuttgart - LKA Longhorn

09.02. D Hanover - Capitol

11.02. D Saarbrücken - Garage

12.02. D Nuremberg - Hirsch



18.04. D Lichtenfels - Ragnarök Festival



OCEANS is:

Timo Rotten | vocals, guitar

Patrick Zarske | guitar

Thomas Winkelmann | bass

J.F. Grill | drums



More info:

www.oceansofficial.com

www.facebook.com/oceansofficialde

www.twitter.com/ocnsofficial

www.youtube.com/oceansofficial

www.nuclearblast.de/oceans

