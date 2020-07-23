Pressemitteilung BoxID: 808506 (Nuclear Blast Tonträger Produktions-und Vertriebs GmbH)

Heathen - Release Album Trailer Discussing The History Of The Band And The Current Line-Up

Bay Area thrash legends HEATHEN recently revealed their fourth studio album entitled, Empire of the Blind, will be released on September 18th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band releases the second album trailer. Watch as the band discussed their origin as well as the current line-up, here: youtu.be/oauGHRL_lkc



Last week, HEATHEN released the lyric video for the first single, "The Blight", here: https://youtu.be/cX1TbhGIBdc



The band comments: "We are very pleased to announce Empire of the Blind! It's been another 10 years but we are finally back with a new HEATHEN album. Fine wine takes time! Everyomne in the band worked their asses off on this record. Zeuss absolutely nailed it and more than realized our vision for the sound. Travis Smith perfectly captured the bleak atmosphere that we imagined for the artwork. It was a year in the making and we couldn't be more proud of the outcome. The 1st single 'The Blight' is just the beginning... behold the rising Empire!"



Empire of the Blind was for the most part engineered, produced, mixed, and mastered by Christopher “Zeuss” Harris at Planet Z Studios. Additional details—rhythm guitars, etc.—were put to digital “tape” by Kragen Lum at SubLevel Studio in Little Rock, AR. The album features guest appearances by Gary Holt (EXODUS, SLAYER), Rick Hunolt (ex-EXODUS) and Doug Piercy (ex-HEATHEN). The cover art to Empire of the Blind was once again handled by renowned artist Travis Smith (OVERKILL, EXHORDER).

Empire Of the Blind will be available in the following formats:





CD Jewel Case

Vinyl



Red with Black Splatter

Red with Black Swirl

Black

Red

Yellow with Red Splatter





Red Cassette

T-Shirt

T-Shirt + CD Bundle

T-Shirt + Red with Black Splatter Vinyl Bundle

CD + Patch Bundle





Pre-order your copy of Empire Of the Blind in the format of your choice here: nuclearblast.com/heathen-eotb

Pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer here: geni.us/HeathenEOTB



Below is the »Empire Of the Blind« track listing:

1. This Rotting Sphere

2. The Blight

3. Empire Of The Blind

4. Dead And Gone

5. Sun In My Hand

6. Blood To Be Let

7. In Black

8. Shrine Of Apathy

9. Devour

10. A Fine Red Mist

11. The Gods Divide

12. Monument To Ruin



HEATHEN is:

David White | Vocals

Lee Altus | Guitar

Kragen Lum | Guitar

Jason Mirza | Bass

Jim DeMaria | Drums



Online:

www.facebook.com/heathen.official

heathentrash.bigcartel.com

www.nuclearblast.de/heathen

