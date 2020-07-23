Oeschstr. 40
Heathen - Release Album Trailer Discussing The History Of The Band And The Current Line-UpDonzdorf, )
Last week, HEATHEN released the lyric video for the first single, "The Blight", here: https://youtu.be/cX1TbhGIBdc
The band comments: "We are very pleased to announce Empire of the Blind! It's been another 10 years but we are finally back with a new HEATHEN album. Fine wine takes time! Everyomne in the band worked their asses off on this record. Zeuss absolutely nailed it and more than realized our vision for the sound. Travis Smith perfectly captured the bleak atmosphere that we imagined for the artwork. It was a year in the making and we couldn't be more proud of the outcome. The 1st single 'The Blight' is just the beginning... behold the rising Empire!"
Empire of the Blind was for the most part engineered, produced, mixed, and mastered by Christopher “Zeuss” Harris at Planet Z Studios. Additional details—rhythm guitars, etc.—were put to digital “tape” by Kragen Lum at SubLevel Studio in Little Rock, AR. The album features guest appearances by Gary Holt (EXODUS, SLAYER), Rick Hunolt (ex-EXODUS) and Doug Piercy (ex-HEATHEN). The cover art to Empire of the Blind was once again handled by renowned artist Travis Smith (OVERKILL, EXHORDER).
Empire Of the Blind will be available in the following formats:
CD Jewel Case
Vinyl
Red with Black Splatter
Red with Black Swirl
Black
Red
Yellow with Red Splatter
Red Cassette
T-Shirt
T-Shirt + CD Bundle
T-Shirt + Red with Black Splatter Vinyl Bundle
CD + Patch Bundle
Pre-order your copy of Empire Of the Blind in the format of your choice here: nuclearblast.com/heathen-eotb
Pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer here: geni.us/HeathenEOTB
Below is the »Empire Of the Blind« track listing:
1. This Rotting Sphere
2. The Blight
3. Empire Of The Blind
4. Dead And Gone
5. Sun In My Hand
6. Blood To Be Let
7. In Black
8. Shrine Of Apathy
9. Devour
10. A Fine Red Mist
11. The Gods Divide
12. Monument To Ruin
HEATHEN is:
David White | Vocals
Lee Altus | Guitar
Kragen Lum | Guitar
Jason Mirza | Bass
Jim DeMaria | Drums
Online:
www.facebook.com/heathen.official
heathentrash.bigcartel.com
www.nuclearblast.de/heathen
