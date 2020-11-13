Oeschstr. 40
FUMING MOUTH - joins Nuclear Blast & reveals neck-snapping death metal single "Master Of Extremity"
New EP, "Beyond The Tomb" out November 20th
STREAM "MASTER OF EXTREMITY":
https://youtu.be/MxIeXeL3Kqs
Commenting on their signing to Nuclear Blast, vocalist/guitarist Mark Whelan states:
"The first time I spoke to Monte Conner at Nuclear Blast it clicked. We had finally found someone with the same exact goals as us. They're a label that strives to see their bands at their best and we're a band that thrives off that energy. WE HAVE SIGNED TO NUCLEAR BLAST RECORDS, and I want to scream it in your face until you hear me."
Pre-order "Beyond The Tomb" here:
www.nuclearblast.com/fumingmouth-btt
Formed in 2013, FUMING MOUTH has been on a mission to create an unbridled brand of death metal. The band set out as a 3 piece taking influence from bands like DISMEMBER while simultaneously taking inspiration from the likes of MOTORHEAD. Geared up now as a 4-piece band, they set out ready to take on the world with a brand new EP titled "Beyond the Tomb" and Nuclear Blast Records right by their side.
