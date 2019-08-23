Oeschstr. 40
EQUILIBRIUM - "Renegades" out now + music video for 'Final Tear' onlineDonzdorf, )
In celebration of the momentous event, the band offer fans a music video for 'Final Tear.' Check out the infectious song and video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fsbMQihWHyc
The band states: "Finally the wait is over and we can release our new album »Renegades« today. We have put a lot of work and passion into this record, and as a result we have our most personal album so far. At the same time we are releasing a music video for probably the most important song on this album, 'Final Tear.' EQUILIBRIUM has always written about respecting the planet and it's inhabitants, especially those who are in the minority or have no voice. This song is exactly about that."
Order »Renegades« in various formats, here: http://nblast.de/EquilibriumRenegades
More on »Renegades«:
'Renegades - A Lost Generation' OFFICIAL VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_vgRnxTJw5o
'Path Of Destiny' OFFICIAL VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6TqqOeKFKA
'Renegades - A Lost Generation' 8-BIT VERSION: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IhCD_ChY7s
Trailer #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcxRqSpysnc
Trailer #2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZjlkOR_JwA
Trailer #3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Kd5kAA36-U
»Renegades« was recorded and produced during September 2018 until March 2019 by the band itself and swedish producer Robin Leijon and it is the first EQUILIBRIUM album to feature Skar with his clean vocals and Skadi Rosehurst on synths.
In support of the new album, the band will tour Europe in early 2020 to present the new material to their fans! Direct support will come from German dark rock band LORD OF THE LOST. Melodic death metallers NAILED TO OBSCURITY and newcomers OCEANS will be playing as the opening acts! Find all dates below!
EQUILIBRIUM live:
23.08. D Crispendorf - Wolfszeit Festival
12.10. FIN Helsinki - Heavy Metal Heart
14. - 21.10. E Mallorca - Full Metal Holiday
25.10. F Sélestat - Rock Your Brain Fest
»Renegades Tour« - Europe 2020
w/ LORD OF THE LOST, NAILED TO OBSCURITY, OCEANS (*)
17.01. D Leipzig - Hellraiser*
18.01. D Berlin - Festsaal Kreuzberg*
19.01. D Wiesbaden - Schlachthof*
21.01. F Paris - Le Trabendo
22.01. F Toulouse - Le Metronum
23.01. E Madrid - Sala Caracol
24.01. E Barcelona - Sala Bóveda
25.01. F Lyon - Ninkasi Kao
26.01. D Lindau - Club Vaudeville*
28.01. H Budapest - Dürer Kert
29.01. PL Krakow - Klub Kwadrat
30.01. A Vienna - Szene
31.01. D Munich - Backstage (Werk)*
01.02. CH Pratteln - Z7*
02.02. CZ Prague - Nová Chmelnice
04.02. N Oslo - John Dee
05.02. S Stockholm - Fryshuset
06.02. DK Copenhagen - Pumpehuset
07.02. D Cologne - Essigfabrik*
08.02. D Stuttgart - LKA Longhorn*
09.02. D Hanover - Capitol*
11.02. D Saarbrücken - Garage*
12.02. D Nuremberg - Hirsch*
13.02. NL Eindhoven - Dynamo
14.02. UK London - O2 Academy Islington
15.02. UK Birmingham - HRH Metal IV
16.02. B Vosselaar - Biebob
More info:
www.equilibrium-metal.net
www.facebook.com/equilibrium
www.nuclearblast.de/equilibrium
