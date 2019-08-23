Pressemitteilung BoxID: 764332 (Nuclear Blast Tonträger Produktions-und Vertriebs GmbH)

EQUILIBRIUM - "Renegades" out now + music video for 'Final Tear' online

The new masterpiece of German epic metal pioneers EQUILIBRIUM, »Renegades,« is out now. The album is heralding a watershed, the turn of an era for this genre. This is metal at its most epic and most monumental, bearing huge songs, resting firmly in the Zeitgeist with a massive, modern production and sporting quite a number of eclectic influences. Above all, it's still EQUILIBRIUM - quite possibly more than ever.



In celebration of the momentous event, the band offer fans a music video for 'Final Tear.' Check out the infectious song and video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fsbMQihWHyc



The band states: "Finally the wait is over and we can release our new album »Renegades« today. We have put a lot of work and passion into this record, and as a result we have our most personal album so far. At the same time we are releasing a music video for probably the most important song on this album, 'Final Tear.' EQUILIBRIUM has always written about respecting the planet and it's inhabitants, especially those who are in the minority or have no voice. This song is exactly about that."



Order »Renegades« in various formats, here: http://nblast.de/EquilibriumRenegades



More on »Renegades«:

'Renegades - A Lost Generation' OFFICIAL VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_vgRnxTJw5o

'Path Of Destiny' OFFICIAL VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6TqqOeKFKA

'Renegades - A Lost Generation' 8-BIT VERSION: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IhCD_ChY7s

Trailer #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcxRqSpysnc

Trailer #2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZjlkOR_JwA

Trailer #3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Kd5kAA36-U



»Renegades« was recorded and produced during September 2018 until March 2019 by the band itself and swedish producer Robin Leijon and it is the first EQUILIBRIUM album to feature Skar with his clean vocals and Skadi Rosehurst on synths.



In support of the new album, the band will tour Europe in early 2020 to present the new material to their fans! Direct support will come from German dark rock band LORD OF THE LOST. Melodic death metallers NAILED TO OBSCURITY and newcomers OCEANS will be playing as the opening acts! Find all dates below!



EQUILIBRIUM live:



23.08. D Crispendorf - Wolfszeit Festival

12.10. FIN Helsinki - Heavy Metal Heart

14. - 21.10. E Mallorca - Full Metal Holiday

25.10. F Sélestat - Rock Your Brain Fest



»Renegades Tour« - Europe 2020

w/ LORD OF THE LOST, NAILED TO OBSCURITY, OCEANS (*)

17.01. D Leipzig - Hellraiser*

18.01. D Berlin - Festsaal Kreuzberg*

19.01. D Wiesbaden - Schlachthof*

21.01. F Paris - Le Trabendo

22.01. F Toulouse - Le Metronum

23.01. E Madrid - Sala Caracol

24.01. E Barcelona - Sala Bóveda

25.01. F Lyon - Ninkasi Kao

26.01. D Lindau - Club Vaudeville*

28.01. H Budapest - Dürer Kert

29.01. PL Krakow - Klub Kwadrat

30.01. A Vienna - Szene

31.01. D Munich - Backstage (Werk)*

01.02. CH Pratteln - Z7*

02.02. CZ Prague - Nová Chmelnice

04.02. N Oslo - John Dee

05.02. S Stockholm - Fryshuset

06.02. DK Copenhagen - Pumpehuset

07.02. D Cologne - Essigfabrik*

08.02. D Stuttgart - LKA Longhorn*

09.02. D Hanover - Capitol*

11.02. D Saarbrücken - Garage*

12.02. D Nuremberg - Hirsch*

13.02. NL Eindhoven - Dynamo

14.02. UK London - O2 Academy Islington

15.02. UK Birmingham - HRH Metal IV

16.02. B Vosselaar - Biebob



More info:

www.equilibrium-metal.net

www.facebook.com/equilibrium

www.nuclearblast.de/equilibrium

