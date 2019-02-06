AVANTASIA - reveal second interview trailer about »Moonglow«

06.02.19

AVANTASIA, the all-star rock opera spaceship piloted by EDGUY singer, songwriter and producer Tobias Sammet, release their eighth full-length album, 'Moonglow', via Nuclear Blast Records on February 15th.

This new 11-song record sees Sammet, among the most talented and popular names in German hard rock and metal, reunited with some familiar faces from previous AVANTASIA albums. These include original QUEENSRYCHE lead singer Geoff Tate, PRETTY MAIDS frontman Ronnie Atkins, Michael Kiske of HELLOWEEN, Jørn Lande (ex-MASTERPLAN), Eric Martin (MR BIG) and MAGNUM’s Bob Catley. 'Moonglow' also introduces new collaborators Hansi Kürsch of BLIND GUARDIAN, KREATOR’s Mille Petrozza and BLACKMORE’S NIGHT frontwoman Candice Night in truly spectacular fashion.



Today, AVANTASIA release the second (of three) interview trailers, in which Tobias Sammet talks about the guest musicians on »Moonglow« and explains why he has chosen each of them for his songs.

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dy-gyWoKPTQ



In case you missed the first trailer, watch it here: https://youtu.be/CVSU5VP_U2o



Recently, AVANTASIA also released the epic new single 'Moonglow', featuring guest singer Candice Night.

Watch the lyric video for the song here: https://youtu.be/vZGQ1LsdCUM

Get the song digitally here: http://nblast.de/AvaMoonglowSingle

Listen in the NB Novelties Playlists:

http://nblast.de/SpotifyNovelties / http://nblast.de/AppleMusicNovelties



Tobias Sammet comments: „Yes, we’ve found a song on the new album that is below the 4 minutes benchmark and it would work as a single. And despite being rather short it’s also representative for the world of AVANTASIA. Somehow in hindsight I think that my admiration for Mike Oldfield shines through here, which wasn’t intentional but you can’t really control that. And by and large I find the song to be a typical AVANTASIA song nevertheless. The enchanting Candice Night did an amazing vocal job, and in all modesty, I think so did I, ha! 'Moonglow' is a declaration of love to the moon, the night; it’s about entering a different world and the sacred experiences that go along with it.“



Check also:

'The Raven Child' (lyric video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTN2ZzpQRh4

Purchase the track here: http://nblast.de/AvantasiaTheRavenChild

»Moonglow« snippet trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bHPpUbImZ5M



»Moonglow« - Track Listing:

01. Ghost In The Moon

02. Book Of Shallows

03. Moonglow

04. The Raven Child

05. Starlight

06. Invincible

07. Alchemy

08. The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn

09. Lavender

10. Requiem For A Dream

11. Maniac

Bonus Track

12. Heart



»Moonglow« can be pre-ordered here: http://nblast.de/AvantasiaMoonglow



Tobias Sammet, hailing from Fulda, created the rock event AVANTASIA in 1999 and celebrated its live premiere in 2008. With over 3,5 million records sold, he is one of the most successful musicians from Germany and has worked with the likes of Alice Cooper, Klaus Meine and Rudolf Schenker (THE SCORPIONS), Bruce Kulick and Eric Singer (KISS), Eric Martin (MR. BIG), as well as many other stars from the international music scene. For some time Tobias Sammet's AVANTASIA has been considered an insider tip, but after countless headline performances at some of the world's largest rock festivals (Sweden Rock Festival, Québec Music Festival, Barcelona Rock Fest etc.), gold awards and several top 10 positions in the world charts, the upcoming AVANTASIA - Moonglow World Tour 2019 can only be considered the biggest rock event of the year!



AVANTASIA - »Moonglow World Tour 2019«

Presented by Metal Hammer, Piranha, Musix, Rock It!

27.03. SK Presov - Tatran Handball Aréna

28.03. SK Bratislava - Hant Aréna

30.03. DE Kaufbeuren - All-Karthalle

31.03. IT Milan - Alcatraz

02.04. CZ Prague - Forum Karlín *SOLD OUT*

03.04. DE Berlin - Huxleys Neue Welt

05.04. DE Ludwigsburg - MHP Arena

06.04. DE Bamberg - Brose Arena

08.04. DE Fulda - Esperantohalle

09.04. DE Saarbrücken - Saarlandhalle

10.04. FR Paris - Olympia

12.04. DE Osnabrück - Osnabrück Halle

13.04. DE Hamburg - Mehr! Theater *SOLD OUT*

14.04. DE Oberhausen - König-Pilsener-Arena

16.04. UK London - The Forum

18.04. DE Offenbach - Stadthalle

19.04. CH Pratteln - Z7

20.04. CH Pratteln - Z7

24.04. ES Bilbao - Santana 27

26.04. ES Barcelona - Razzmatazz 1

27.04. ES Madrid - Palacio Vistalegre

02.05. SE Stockholm - Arenan

04.05. RU Moscow - Glavclub Green Concert

06.05. HU Budapest - Barba Negra Track

09.05. JP Tokyo - Blitz Akasaka

12.05. AU Sydney - Metro Theatre

14.05. AU Melbourne - The Forum

17.05. US San Jose, CA - City National Civic

19.05. US Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

21.05. US Chicago, IL - Patio Theater

23.05. CA Montreal, QC - Metropolis

24.05. US Worcester, MA - Palladium

26.05. MEX Mexico City - Auditorio BlackBerry

29.05. RCH Santiago - Teatro Caupolican

31.05. RA Buenos Aires - El Teatro Flores

02.06. BR São Paulo - Espaço das Américas



Festivals:

11. - 13.07. D Balingen - Bang Your Head!!!

11. - 14.07. CZ Vizovice - Masters of Rock

14. - 17.08. D Dinkelsbühl - Summer Breeze



More dates to be announced soon...!



AVANTASIA is:

Tobias Sammet | vocals, additional keys & bass

Sascha Paeth | guitars & bass

Michael Rodenberg | keyboards, piano & orchestration

Felix Bohnke | drums



More info:

www.tobiassammet.com

www.facebook.com/avantasia

www.nuclearblast.de/avantasia

(lifePR) (