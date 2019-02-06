Pressemitteilung BoxID: 738933 (Nuclear Blast Tonträger Produktions-und Vertriebs GmbH)
- Nuclear Blast Tonträger Produktions-und Vertriebs GmbH
- Oeschstr. 40
- 73072 Donzdorf
- http://www.nuclearblast.de
AVANTASIA - reveal second interview trailer about »Moonglow«
(lifePR) (Donzdorf, 06.02.19) AVANTASIA, the all-star rock opera spaceship piloted by EDGUY singer, songwriter and producer Tobias Sammet, release their eighth full-length album, 'Moonglow', via Nuclear Blast Records on February 15th.
This new 11-song record sees Sammet, among the most talented and popular names in German hard rock and metal, reunited with some familiar faces from previous AVANTASIA albums. These include original QUEENSRYCHE lead singer Geoff Tate, PRETTY MAIDS frontman Ronnie Atkins, Michael Kiske of HELLOWEEN, Jørn Lande (ex-MASTERPLAN), Eric Martin (MR BIG) and MAGNUM’s Bob Catley. 'Moonglow' also introduces new collaborators Hansi Kürsch of BLIND GUARDIAN, KREATOR’s Mille Petrozza and BLACKMORE’S NIGHT frontwoman Candice Night in truly spectacular fashion.
Today, AVANTASIA release the second (of three) interview trailers, in which Tobias Sammet talks about the guest musicians on »Moonglow« and explains why he has chosen each of them for his songs.
Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dy-gyWoKPTQ
In case you missed the first trailer, watch it here: https://youtu.be/CVSU5VP_U2o
Recently, AVANTASIA also released the epic new single 'Moonglow', featuring guest singer Candice Night.
Watch the lyric video for the song here: https://youtu.be/vZGQ1LsdCUM
Get the song digitally here: http://nblast.de/AvaMoonglowSingle
Listen in the NB Novelties Playlists:
http://nblast.de/SpotifyNovelties / http://nblast.de/AppleMusicNovelties
Tobias Sammet comments: „Yes, we’ve found a song on the new album that is below the 4 minutes benchmark and it would work as a single. And despite being rather short it’s also representative for the world of AVANTASIA. Somehow in hindsight I think that my admiration for Mike Oldfield shines through here, which wasn’t intentional but you can’t really control that. And by and large I find the song to be a typical AVANTASIA song nevertheless. The enchanting Candice Night did an amazing vocal job, and in all modesty, I think so did I, ha! 'Moonglow' is a declaration of love to the moon, the night; it’s about entering a different world and the sacred experiences that go along with it.“
Check also:
'The Raven Child' (lyric video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTN2ZzpQRh4
Purchase the track here: http://nblast.de/AvantasiaTheRavenChild
»Moonglow« snippet trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bHPpUbImZ5M
»Moonglow« - Track Listing:
01. Ghost In The Moon
02. Book Of Shallows
03. Moonglow
04. The Raven Child
05. Starlight
06. Invincible
07. Alchemy
08. The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn
09. Lavender
10. Requiem For A Dream
11. Maniac
Bonus Track
12. Heart
»Moonglow« can be pre-ordered here: http://nblast.de/AvantasiaMoonglow
Tobias Sammet, hailing from Fulda, created the rock event AVANTASIA in 1999 and celebrated its live premiere in 2008. With over 3,5 million records sold, he is one of the most successful musicians from Germany and has worked with the likes of Alice Cooper, Klaus Meine and Rudolf Schenker (THE SCORPIONS), Bruce Kulick and Eric Singer (KISS), Eric Martin (MR. BIG), as well as many other stars from the international music scene. For some time Tobias Sammet's AVANTASIA has been considered an insider tip, but after countless headline performances at some of the world's largest rock festivals (Sweden Rock Festival, Québec Music Festival, Barcelona Rock Fest etc.), gold awards and several top 10 positions in the world charts, the upcoming AVANTASIA - Moonglow World Tour 2019 can only be considered the biggest rock event of the year!
AVANTASIA - »Moonglow World Tour 2019«
Presented by Metal Hammer, Piranha, Musix, Rock It!
27.03. SK Presov - Tatran Handball Aréna
28.03. SK Bratislava - Hant Aréna
30.03. DE Kaufbeuren - All-Karthalle
31.03. IT Milan - Alcatraz
02.04. CZ Prague - Forum Karlín *SOLD OUT*
03.04. DE Berlin - Huxleys Neue Welt
05.04. DE Ludwigsburg - MHP Arena
06.04. DE Bamberg - Brose Arena
08.04. DE Fulda - Esperantohalle
09.04. DE Saarbrücken - Saarlandhalle
10.04. FR Paris - Olympia
12.04. DE Osnabrück - Osnabrück Halle
13.04. DE Hamburg - Mehr! Theater *SOLD OUT*
14.04. DE Oberhausen - König-Pilsener-Arena
16.04. UK London - The Forum
18.04. DE Offenbach - Stadthalle
19.04. CH Pratteln - Z7
20.04. CH Pratteln - Z7
24.04. ES Bilbao - Santana 27
26.04. ES Barcelona - Razzmatazz 1
27.04. ES Madrid - Palacio Vistalegre
02.05. SE Stockholm - Arenan
04.05. RU Moscow - Glavclub Green Concert
06.05. HU Budapest - Barba Negra Track
09.05. JP Tokyo - Blitz Akasaka
12.05. AU Sydney - Metro Theatre
14.05. AU Melbourne - The Forum
17.05. US San Jose, CA - City National Civic
19.05. US Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
21.05. US Chicago, IL - Patio Theater
23.05. CA Montreal, QC - Metropolis
24.05. US Worcester, MA - Palladium
26.05. MEX Mexico City - Auditorio BlackBerry
29.05. RCH Santiago - Teatro Caupolican
31.05. RA Buenos Aires - El Teatro Flores
02.06. BR São Paulo - Espaço das Américas
Festivals:
11. - 13.07. D Balingen - Bang Your Head!!!
11. - 14.07. CZ Vizovice - Masters of Rock
14. - 17.08. D Dinkelsbühl - Summer Breeze
More dates to be announced soon...!
AVANTASIA is:
Tobias Sammet | vocals, additional keys & bass
Sascha Paeth | guitars & bass
Michael Rodenberg | keyboards, piano & orchestration
Felix Bohnke | drums
More info:
www.tobiassammet.com
www.facebook.com/avantasia
www.nuclearblast.de/avantasia
This new 11-song record sees Sammet, among the most talented and popular names in German hard rock and metal, reunited with some familiar faces from previous AVANTASIA albums. These include original QUEENSRYCHE lead singer Geoff Tate, PRETTY MAIDS frontman Ronnie Atkins, Michael Kiske of HELLOWEEN, Jørn Lande (ex-MASTERPLAN), Eric Martin (MR BIG) and MAGNUM’s Bob Catley. 'Moonglow' also introduces new collaborators Hansi Kürsch of BLIND GUARDIAN, KREATOR’s Mille Petrozza and BLACKMORE’S NIGHT frontwoman Candice Night in truly spectacular fashion.
Today, AVANTASIA release the second (of three) interview trailers, in which Tobias Sammet talks about the guest musicians on »Moonglow« and explains why he has chosen each of them for his songs.
Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dy-gyWoKPTQ
In case you missed the first trailer, watch it here: https://youtu.be/CVSU5VP_U2o
Recently, AVANTASIA also released the epic new single 'Moonglow', featuring guest singer Candice Night.
Watch the lyric video for the song here: https://youtu.be/vZGQ1LsdCUM
Get the song digitally here: http://nblast.de/AvaMoonglowSingle
Listen in the NB Novelties Playlists:
http://nblast.de/SpotifyNovelties / http://nblast.de/AppleMusicNovelties
Tobias Sammet comments: „Yes, we’ve found a song on the new album that is below the 4 minutes benchmark and it would work as a single. And despite being rather short it’s also representative for the world of AVANTASIA. Somehow in hindsight I think that my admiration for Mike Oldfield shines through here, which wasn’t intentional but you can’t really control that. And by and large I find the song to be a typical AVANTASIA song nevertheless. The enchanting Candice Night did an amazing vocal job, and in all modesty, I think so did I, ha! 'Moonglow' is a declaration of love to the moon, the night; it’s about entering a different world and the sacred experiences that go along with it.“
Check also:
'The Raven Child' (lyric video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTN2ZzpQRh4
Purchase the track here: http://nblast.de/AvantasiaTheRavenChild
»Moonglow« snippet trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bHPpUbImZ5M
»Moonglow« - Track Listing:
01. Ghost In The Moon
02. Book Of Shallows
03. Moonglow
04. The Raven Child
05. Starlight
06. Invincible
07. Alchemy
08. The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn
09. Lavender
10. Requiem For A Dream
11. Maniac
Bonus Track
12. Heart
»Moonglow« can be pre-ordered here: http://nblast.de/AvantasiaMoonglow
Tobias Sammet, hailing from Fulda, created the rock event AVANTASIA in 1999 and celebrated its live premiere in 2008. With over 3,5 million records sold, he is one of the most successful musicians from Germany and has worked with the likes of Alice Cooper, Klaus Meine and Rudolf Schenker (THE SCORPIONS), Bruce Kulick and Eric Singer (KISS), Eric Martin (MR. BIG), as well as many other stars from the international music scene. For some time Tobias Sammet's AVANTASIA has been considered an insider tip, but after countless headline performances at some of the world's largest rock festivals (Sweden Rock Festival, Québec Music Festival, Barcelona Rock Fest etc.), gold awards and several top 10 positions in the world charts, the upcoming AVANTASIA - Moonglow World Tour 2019 can only be considered the biggest rock event of the year!
AVANTASIA - »Moonglow World Tour 2019«
Presented by Metal Hammer, Piranha, Musix, Rock It!
27.03. SK Presov - Tatran Handball Aréna
28.03. SK Bratislava - Hant Aréna
30.03. DE Kaufbeuren - All-Karthalle
31.03. IT Milan - Alcatraz
02.04. CZ Prague - Forum Karlín *SOLD OUT*
03.04. DE Berlin - Huxleys Neue Welt
05.04. DE Ludwigsburg - MHP Arena
06.04. DE Bamberg - Brose Arena
08.04. DE Fulda - Esperantohalle
09.04. DE Saarbrücken - Saarlandhalle
10.04. FR Paris - Olympia
12.04. DE Osnabrück - Osnabrück Halle
13.04. DE Hamburg - Mehr! Theater *SOLD OUT*
14.04. DE Oberhausen - König-Pilsener-Arena
16.04. UK London - The Forum
18.04. DE Offenbach - Stadthalle
19.04. CH Pratteln - Z7
20.04. CH Pratteln - Z7
24.04. ES Bilbao - Santana 27
26.04. ES Barcelona - Razzmatazz 1
27.04. ES Madrid - Palacio Vistalegre
02.05. SE Stockholm - Arenan
04.05. RU Moscow - Glavclub Green Concert
06.05. HU Budapest - Barba Negra Track
09.05. JP Tokyo - Blitz Akasaka
12.05. AU Sydney - Metro Theatre
14.05. AU Melbourne - The Forum
17.05. US San Jose, CA - City National Civic
19.05. US Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
21.05. US Chicago, IL - Patio Theater
23.05. CA Montreal, QC - Metropolis
24.05. US Worcester, MA - Palladium
26.05. MEX Mexico City - Auditorio BlackBerry
29.05. RCH Santiago - Teatro Caupolican
31.05. RA Buenos Aires - El Teatro Flores
02.06. BR São Paulo - Espaço das Américas
Festivals:
11. - 13.07. D Balingen - Bang Your Head!!!
11. - 14.07. CZ Vizovice - Masters of Rock
14. - 17.08. D Dinkelsbühl - Summer Breeze
More dates to be announced soon...!
AVANTASIA is:
Tobias Sammet | vocals, additional keys & bass
Sascha Paeth | guitars & bass
Michael Rodenberg | keyboards, piano & orchestration
Felix Bohnke | drums
More info:
www.tobiassammet.com
www.facebook.com/avantasia
www.nuclearblast.de/avantasia
Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien.
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.