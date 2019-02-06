AGNOSTIC FRONT - »The Godfathers Of Hardcore« documentary to premiere this Friday in Germany

06.02.19

»The Godfathers Of Hardcore«, the much talked about and acclaimed documentary about genre pioneers AGNOSTIC FRONT, will premiere at the Berlin Independent Film Festival, Germany this Friday at Kino Babylon.



The screening will be followed by a Q&A with director Ian McFarland.



Date: February 8, 2019

Time: 10:30pm CET

Ticket: €9

Location: Kino Babylon, Rosa-Luxemburg-Strasse 30, 10178 Berlin



Roger Miret and Vinnie Stigma are lynchpins of New York Hardcore (NYHC), and their band AGNOSTIC FRONT played a key role in defining, shaping and establishing the sound and cultural code of conduct for the still-thriving movement. Unlike the dozens of bands that have come and gone, leaving their indelible footprint along the way, AGNOSTIC FRONT are still going strong, 11 studio albums into their 30-plus year career.



In a landscape of increasing apathy and complacency, the messages AGNOSTIC FRONT presents are as relevant today as they were in the ‘80s when the band members were impoverished, scrappy and ambitious, often fighting for their very survival as well as the perseverance of their volatile but highly inspirational band.



Roger and Vinnie remain the very embodiment of hardcore, representing endurance, perseverance, brotherhood, strength against oppression and the will to keep going, obstacles be damned. AGNOSTIC FRONT exist on a level all their own. . . a level of their own creation.



AGNOSTIC FRONT's latest album, »The American Dream Died«, was released almost 4 years ago, in April 2015, via Nuclear Blast Records.



AGNOSTIC FRONT live

22.06. B Dessel - Graspop Metal Meeting

23.06. D Essen - Turock

27.06. CH Zurich - Dynamo

28.06. F Valloire - Punta Bagnà

06.07. D Giebelstadt - Mission Ready Festival

07.07. D Losheim - Reality Bites Festival

09.08. CZ Jaroměř - Brutal Assault

15.08. I Francavilla al Mare (CH) - Frantic Fest

16.08. I Caramagna Piemonte (CN) - Spazio Polivalente

17.08. CH Bellinzona - Bar-Paninoteca Peter Pan

25.08. D Sulingen - Reload Festival

30.08. D Obererbach - Pell-Mell Festival

31.08. D Niedergörsdorf - Spirit Festival



