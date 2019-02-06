Pressemitteilung BoxID: 738939 (Nuclear Blast Tonträger Produktions-und Vertriebs GmbH)
AGNOSTIC FRONT - »The Godfathers Of Hardcore« documentary to premiere this Friday in Germany
(lifePR) (Donzdorf, 06.02.19) »The Godfathers Of Hardcore«, the much talked about and acclaimed documentary about genre pioneers AGNOSTIC FRONT, will premiere at the Berlin Independent Film Festival, Germany this Friday at Kino Babylon.
The screening will be followed by a Q&A with director Ian McFarland.
Date: February 8, 2019
Time: 10:30pm CET
Ticket: €9
Location: Kino Babylon, Rosa-Luxemburg-Strasse 30, 10178 Berlin
Roger Miret and Vinnie Stigma are lynchpins of New York Hardcore (NYHC), and their band AGNOSTIC FRONT played a key role in defining, shaping and establishing the sound and cultural code of conduct for the still-thriving movement. Unlike the dozens of bands that have come and gone, leaving their indelible footprint along the way, AGNOSTIC FRONT are still going strong, 11 studio albums into their 30-plus year career.
In a landscape of increasing apathy and complacency, the messages AGNOSTIC FRONT presents are as relevant today as they were in the ‘80s when the band members were impoverished, scrappy and ambitious, often fighting for their very survival as well as the perseverance of their volatile but highly inspirational band.
Roger and Vinnie remain the very embodiment of hardcore, representing endurance, perseverance, brotherhood, strength against oppression and the will to keep going, obstacles be damned. AGNOSTIC FRONT exist on a level all their own. . . a level of their own creation.
AGNOSTIC FRONT's latest album, »The American Dream Died«, was released almost 4 years ago, in April 2015, via Nuclear Blast Records.
AGNOSTIC FRONT live
22.06. B Dessel - Graspop Metal Meeting
23.06. D Essen - Turock
27.06. CH Zurich - Dynamo
28.06. F Valloire - Punta Bagnà
06.07. D Giebelstadt - Mission Ready Festival
07.07. D Losheim - Reality Bites Festival
09.08. CZ Jaroměř - Brutal Assault
15.08. I Francavilla al Mare (CH) - Frantic Fest
16.08. I Caramagna Piemonte (CN) - Spazio Polivalente
17.08. CH Bellinzona - Bar-Paninoteca Peter Pan
25.08. D Sulingen - Reload Festival
30.08. D Obererbach - Pell-Mell Festival
31.08. D Niedergörsdorf - Spirit Festival
www.facebook.com/agnosticfront | www.nuclearblast.de/agnosticfront
