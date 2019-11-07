Pressemitteilung BoxID: 774713 (Neuer Berliner Kunstverein e.V.)

Monika Baer receives Hannah Höch Preis 2020

Hannah Höch Förderpreis 2020 goes to Natascha Sadr Haghighian

.

Exhibitions at Neuer Berliner Kunstverein (n.b.k.): June 12 – August 9, 2020

Award ceremony: June 11, 2020, 6 pm

Opening: June 11, 2020, 7 pm



The painter Monika Baer has been awarded the Hannah Höch Preis 2020 of the State of Berlin for her outstanding artistic achievements. Baer’s work, often produced as series, makes use of a wide variety of painterly techniques and approaches, from monochromy to realism and physical disruption to the surface of the canvas.



Monika Baer’s solo exhibition at Neuer Berliner Kunstverein (n.b.k.) provides insight into the artist’s most recent experimental approaches. In this first extensive presentation of her work at an institution in Berlin, Baer addresses the links between the image and social space, and how they are shaped by gender and class hierarchies. With a new constellation of large-format paintings, Baer continues her investigation of art historical references and the epoch-spanning relevance of painting.



The Hannah-Höch-Preis has been awarded since 1996 by the Berlin Senate Department of Culture in recognition of a lifetime of achievement in the arts. The prize is named in honour of the artist Hannah Höch (1889–1978), who achieved international fame as a luminary of the Dada movement with her work. It is awarded to artists who live and work primarily in Berlin and who have consistently produced high-caliber artistic work.



Hannah Höch Förderpreis 2020 awarded to Natascha Sadr Haghighian



Natascha Sadr Haghighian, who represented Germany in the German Pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 2019, has been awarded the Hannah Höch Förderpreis 2020. Her works take the form of expansive installations, video and audio works, performative interventions in public space, and written texts. They are based on a deconstructivist approach, which Haghighian uses to reveal alternative forms of knowledge and the scope and limits of political action.



With the Hannah-Höch-Förderpreis, the State of Berlin honours the artistic achievements of Berlin-based artists and supports their future development. This mid-career prize is awarded by the Berlin Senate Department of Culture every two years together with the Hannah-Höch-Preis.

