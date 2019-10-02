Kielkamp 25c
22761 Hamburg, de
http://all-noir.com
Mona Miluski
MARS RED SKY To Kick Off European Tour This October!
New album, "The Task Eternal", Out Now on Listenable Records!(lifePR) ( Hamburg, )
Beyond their highly recognizable sound, MARS RED SKY have been opening gateways to new dimensions with otherworldly songs since their self-titled debut back in 2011. Whether you experience their records or live performances, their hulking yet trippy brand of stoner rock takes you onto an infinite journey. From the early days, the Bordeaux trio has established as an essential live act, treading upon the biggest rock and metal stages (SXSW, Hellfest, Roadburn, Desertfest, Eurockéennes festival) and opening for the likes of Sleep, Dinosaur Jr., Kyuss Lives!, Killing Joke or Gojira to name just a few.
With their sophomore full-length "Stranded In Arcadia" (2014), a sci-fi odyssey filled with dystopian reveries, MARS RED SKY quickly became a cornerstone band among the heavy rock scene, garnering praise from international critics. "Hypnotic", "massive", "charismatic", "psychedelic" are some of the words used to define the prolific trio’s sound, floating atop the stoner rock constellation and 70s psych pop nebula. Two years and hundreds of shows across Europe and Americas later, the band released their third album "Apex III (Praise For The Burning Soul)" (2016). Once again produced by Brazilian engineer Gabriel Zander, their behemoth sound blends perfectly with Julien Pras ethereal vocals and guitars, opening a door to even more bewitching paths.
In 2017, MARS RED SKY treated the fans to a highly collectable item with the "Myramyd" EP – an instrumental odyssey in the form of a 17-minute live recording. After another two years spent on the road, 2019 felt like the right time to return with their brand new album The Task Eternal on Listenable Records, followed by a heavy touring schedule! Make sure to catch MARS RED SKY live at the following dates this Fall:
27.09.19 ANGOULEME (FR) La Nef
11.10.10 BELFORT (FR) La Poudrière
12.10.19 STRASBOURG (FR) La Laiterie
17.10.19 SAINT BRIEUC (FR) Carnavalorock
25.10.19 VENDOME (FR) Les Rockomotives
26.10.19 GRENOBLE (FR) L’Ampérage
27.10.19 MONTHEY (CH) Pont Rouge
29.10.19 ZÜRICH (CH) Rote Fabrik
30.10.19 BRUSSEL (BE) Les Halles
31.10.19 DIKSMUIDE (BE) 4AD
01.11.19 COLOGNE (DE) Helios 37
02.11.19 AMSTERDAM (NL) Melkweg
03.11.19 WIESBADEN (DE) Schlachthof
04.11.19 MUNICH (DE) Feierwerk
05.11.19 VIENNA (AT) Arena
06.11.19 LEIPZIG (DE) Werk2
07.11.19 BERLIN (DE) Cassiopeia
08.11.19 HAMBURG (DE) Hafenklang
09.11.19 KRAKOW (PL) Soulstone Gathering
12.11.19 LYON (FR) CCO **
13.11.19 NANTES (FR) Stereolux **
14.11.19 PARIS (FR) Alhambra **
15.11.19 BORDEAUX (FR) BT59 **
16.11.19 MADRID (SP) Sala Mon **
17.11.19 BARCELONA (SP) Razzmatazz **
20.11.19 CLERMONT-FERRAND (FR) La Coopérative de Mai
14.12.19 MONTPELLIER (FR) Black Sheep
04.03.20 PARIS (FR) La Maroquinerie
05.03.20 TOURS (FR) Le Temps Machine
06.03.20 TOULOUSE (FR) Le Metronum
13.03.20 DIJON (FR) La Vapeur
14.03.20 ORLEANS (FR) L’Astrolabe
28.03.20 GERARDMER (FR) Maison de la Culture
** with Kadavar
For More Info, Visit MARS RED SKY Online at:
www.facebook.com/marsredskyband
www.facebook.com/marsredskyband
www.instagram.com/marsredsky
www.marsredsky.net
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.