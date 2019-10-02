Pressemitteilung BoxID: 770023 (MONA MILUSKI - ALL NOIR)
MARS RED SKY To Kick Off European Tour This October!

New album, "The Task Eternal", Out Now on Listenable Records!

Stoner rock behemoths MARS RED SKY, who just released their critically acclaimed album The Task Eternal on September 27th on Listenable Records, will embark on an extensive European tour, that will kick off by next week! Just recently, the band premiered a captivating video for the track and fuzz rock anthem The Proving Grounds. Watch MARS RED SKY's new video HERE!

Beyond their highly recognizable sound, MARS RED SKY have been opening gateways to new dimensions with otherworldly songs since their self-titled debut back in 2011. Whether you experience their records or live performances, their hulking yet trippy brand of stoner rock takes you onto an infinite journey. From the early days, the Bordeaux trio has established as an essential live act, treading upon the biggest rock and metal stages (SXSW, Hellfest, Roadburn, Desertfest, Eurockéennes festival) and opening for the likes of Sleep, Dinosaur Jr., Kyuss Lives!, Killing Joke or Gojira to name just a few.

With their sophomore full-length "Stranded In Arcadia" (2014), a sci-fi odyssey filled with dystopian reveries, MARS RED SKY quickly became a cornerstone band among the heavy rock scene, garnering praise from international critics. "Hypnotic", "massive", "charismatic", "psychedelic" are some of the words used to define the prolific trio’s sound, floating atop the stoner rock constellation and 70s psych pop nebula. Two years and hundreds of shows across Europe and Americas later, the band released their third album "Apex III (Praise For The Burning Soul)" (2016). Once again produced by Brazilian engineer Gabriel Zander, their behemoth sound blends perfectly with Julien Pras ethereal vocals and guitars, opening a door to even more bewitching paths. 

In 2017, MARS RED SKY treated the fans to a highly collectable item with the "Myramyd" EP – an instrumental odyssey in the form of a 17-minute live recording. After another two years spent on the road, 2019 felt like the right time to return with their brand new album The Task Eternal on Listenable Records, followed by a heavy touring schedule! Make sure to catch MARS RED SKY live at the following dates this Fall:

27.09.19 ANGOULEME (FR) La Nef

11.10.10 BELFORT (FR) La Poudrière

12.10.19 STRASBOURG (FR) La Laiterie

17.10.19 SAINT BRIEUC (FR) Carnavalorock

25.10.19 VENDOME (FR) Les Rockomotives

26.10.19 GRENOBLE (FR) L’Ampérage

27.10.19 MONTHEY (CH) Pont Rouge

29.10.19 ZÜRICH (CH) Rote Fabrik

30.10.19 BRUSSEL (BE) Les Halles

31.10.19 DIKSMUIDE (BE) 4AD

01.11.19 COLOGNE (DE) Helios 37

02.11.19 AMSTERDAM (NL) Melkweg

03.11.19 WIESBADEN (DE) Schlachthof

04.11.19 MUNICH (DE) Feierwerk

05.11.19 VIENNA (AT) Arena

06.11.19 LEIPZIG (DE) Werk2

07.11.19 BERLIN (DE) Cassiopeia

08.11.19 HAMBURG (DE) Hafenklang

09.11.19 KRAKOW (PL) Soulstone Gathering

12.11.19 LYON (FR) CCO ** 

13.11.19 NANTES (FR) Stereolux **

14.11.19 PARIS (FR) Alhambra **

15.11.19 BORDEAUX (FR) BT59 **

16.11.19 MADRID (SP) Sala Mon **

17.11.19 BARCELONA (SP) Razzmatazz **

20.11.19 CLERMONT-FERRAND (FR) La Coopérative de Mai

14.12.19 MONTPELLIER (FR) Black Sheep

04.03.20 PARIS (FR) La Maroquinerie

05.03.20 TOURS (FR) Le Temps Machine

06.03.20 TOULOUSE (FR) Le Metronum

13.03.20 DIJON (FR) La Vapeur

14.03.20 ORLEANS (FR) L’Astrolabe

28.03.20 GERARDMER (FR) Maison de la Culture

** with Kadavar

For More Info, Visit MARS RED SKY Online at:
www.facebook.com/marsredskyband
www.instagram.com/marsredsky
www.marsredsky.net
