ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA will be held as scheduled at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong on 4 to 6 September 2019

Global Produce Events GmbH, organizer of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, the leading continental trade show for Asia’s fresh produce business, announces ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA will be held as scheduled at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong on 4 to 6 September 2019. Show preparation is in full swing despite recent public incidents in Hong Kong. Business remains largely as usual in Hong Kong and protest activities are normally announced well in advance.



“We are proud that Hong Kong has been our home at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA for one week every September for more than a decade”, says Wilfred Wollbold, Commercial Director of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. “The organizing team will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide timely updates as needed. Our goal is to ensure another successful and safe edition of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA for our exhibitors and visitors.”



Over 800 exhibitors from 40 countries are expected to meet with over 13,000 visitors worldwide and to do business in fresh fruits and vegetables. Three onsite forums, including Smart Horticulture, Cool Logistics and Asiafruit Business Forum will take place concurrently; provide the best strategic and practical insights for decision makers and trade professionals. Asiafruit Congress, Asia’s premier fresh produce conference event, will also be held as scheduled on 3 September 2019.



“The safety and security of every exhibitor and visitor at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is our number one priority. Our management teams in Berlin and Bangkok are meeting on a daily basis to review developments and fine tune contingency planning. We are working closely with our venue partner Asia-World Expo, which runs the exhibition centre where ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA takes place. Asia-World Expo has confirmed that heightened security measures will be put in place to ensure the smooth running of normal business activities.”



Business travelers are advised to pay close attention to flight information, exercise increased caution and avoid going to protest areas and police stations. Timely updates and useful website links will be shared on the ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA website www.asiafruitlogistica.com and social media platforms, namely Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin and Wechat.



Exhibitors and trade visitors who are looking for helpful information and guidance on the current situation are welcome to reach out to the organizing team at info@gp-events.com or their familiar ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA’s foreign representatives.

