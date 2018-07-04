Creative Director Karin Veit leaves Marc Cain

An era draws to a close: Karin Veit, Managing Director and Creative Director, is leaving Marc Cain after 43 successful and eventful years. As from 31st July 2018, she will be dedicating more time to her personal life.



After just two years of Marc Cain’s foundation in 1973, owner and founder, Helmut Schlotterer, was able to attract Karin Veit to the company. From the very beginning, Karin Veit shaped the DNA of the brand and lent every Collection its distinctive character. Her fine sense for fashion and her unstinting dedication enabled her to drive the Coordinates concept and core competence of knitwear further – season after season. Even the typical leopard pattern, which is continually interpreted anew, turned customers into fans the world over. Thanks to her involvement, the brand has grown every year and has become increasingly successful on an international scale.



At the start of her career, she began her training as a seamstress and went on to study for a degree in fashion. Following some initial experience in the textile industry, she took on a position at Marc Cain. With a great deal of passion and attention to detail, she developed the collections for the labels Marc Cain Collections, Sports, Essentials and Additions; innovation and outstanding team spirit were always at the forefront.



“I would like to sincerely thank Karin Veit for her exceptional commitment, her great life-time achievement and the 43 years of collaboration and friendship. Alongside her excellent professional competence, I have always valued the personal exchange with her. We have come a long way together and achieved many goals“ confirms Helmut Schlotterer, Chairman of the Board, founder and owner.



Looking back at her career, Karin Veit reminisces: “I discovered my love of fashion early on and knew even then that I wanted to be a designer. At Marc Cain I was able to work with joy and a highly-motivated team. I always found the mutual inspiration and realisation of new ideas very fulfilling. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my team and all the staff for the wonderful time we have had together.“



As from 1st October 2018, Marc Cain will be welcoming a new member of the Board with extended areas of responsibility, beyond the area of Design.





