On 1 January 2021, Volker Ludwig became the new Chief Executive Officer of Mainova WebHouse Management GmbH which is responsible for the managerial functions of Mainova WebHouse GmbH & Co. KG. Mainova WebHouse is a newly founded 100 per cent subsidiary of Mainova AG and in the future will focus on developing and operating data centers, and also renting them to companies.



Dr Constantin H. Alsheimer, Chairman of the Management Board at Mainova AG, says: “By founding the new subsidiary, Mainova is adding the forward-looking digital infrastructure to its portfolio. This way we aim to take advantage of the dynamic growth driven by digitisation. Known as the Internet capital of Europe, Frankfurt am Main provides the best conditions with the world’s biggest Internet exchange points and a highly reliable energy supply for establishing our data center business. In Volker Ludwig, Mainova has found an experienced Chief Executive Officer, someone who, with his extensive knowledge and connections in the industry, is the perfect fit for developing the new business segment for operating data centers and successfully establishing Mainova WebHouse in the market.”



Volker Ludwig has 20 years’ experience in the area of data centers. The 41-year-old has previously worked as Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing for e-shelter and NTT Global Data Centers as well as Director Sales and Marketing for Interxion among others.



Born in Hanau, today the sport-loving father of a son lives with his family in the Rhine-Main region.

