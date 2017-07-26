Lonza Pharma&Biotech Launches Ibex™ Solutions - An Innovative New Concept in Biological Manufacturing and Development

Lonza’s commitment to constant innovation and adding value to its customers and partners is today demonstrated by the launch of Ibex™ Solutions – a unique addition to its current offering.







Ibex™ Solutions is an innovative new biological development and manufacturing concept, coupling flexibility in facility-build-out with fully tailored business models and leveraging Lonza's expertise and service network in Visp (CH). Construction began in June with a formal groundbreaking ceremony expected in the second half of 2017. Several hundred new positions are expected to be created.







Ibex™ biomanufacturing comprises a modular, technology-independent development and manufacturing complex capable of supporting activities across multiple technologies – mammalian, microbial, cellular or bio-conjugate – and from late discovery to manufacture. This flexibility gives customers complete freedom in facility design and implementation, and the ability to respond rapidly as their needs evolve.







Responsiveness is further enhanced by the integration of the Ibex™ biomanufacturing complex into the Visp site with its experienced workforce and established service networks.







Ibex™ Solutions include highly flexible models to match and adapt to each customer’s expectations and forecasts. The availability of a modular complex means time-to-market can be reduced by 12 months or more. These advantages contribute to a significant de-risking of major strategic investment decisions.







Lonza’s Pharma&Biotech COO, Marc Funk, commented: “Lonza has been creating innovative manufacturing and production solutions for 120 years, and we are continuing to pioneer clinical and commercial manufacturing in multiple technologies all over the world. We have been working with our partners to understand what we can offer that will really change the game for them, and that’s why we have created Ibex™.”







Background to Ibex™ Solutions



The path to market of a modern medicine is complex and uncertain. Under the growing pressure of regulation and competition, biopharma companies must be able to solve critical development steps under tight time and budget constraints.







This process not only entails significant capex investment in technically challenging processes during both the drug substance and drug product phases of the value chain, but also management of multiple partners, which ensures quality and regulatory compliance across that continuum.







Ibex™ Solutions from Lonza provide customers with agile capability at every stage of development and manufacture.







Further information is available on // http://r3.newsbox.ch/d551/sh/rd21843/p4386/c1974/www.lonza.com www.lonza.com.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Following the closing of the Capsugel acquisition, Lonza is one of the world’s leading and most-trusted suppliers to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. Lonza harnesses science and technology to create products that support safer and healthier living and that enhance the overall quality of life.



An integrated solutions provider serving the healthcare continuum, Lonza offers products and services from the custom development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients to innovative dosage forms for the pharma and consumer health and nutrition industries. In addition to drinking water sanitizers, nutraceuticals, antidandruff agents and other personal care ingredients, the company provides agricultural products, advanced coatings and composites and microbial control solutions that combat dangerous viruses, bacteria and other pathogens.



Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with more than 50 major manufacturing and R&D facilities and nearly 14,000 full-time employees worldwide. Further information can be found at www.lonza.com.



