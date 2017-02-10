Lagardère Sports Signs International Media Rights Deal With USA Track & Field

Lagardère Sports today announced it has signed a historic international media rights deal with USA Track & Field (USATF), the national governing body for track and field, long-distance running and race walking in the United States. Lagardère Sports will distribute worldwide media rights (outside of the USA) for selected events. The multiyear deal will run from 2017 to 2019.



Relaying their knowledge, expertise and vast network, the agreement will see Lagardère Sports sell the media rights to select USATF events, including the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix – Boston (part of IAAF World Indoor Tour), NYRR Millrose Games, Drake Relays and USATF Outdoor Championships.



Stefan Felsing, Executive Vice President, Media – Global Sales & Acquisitions, Lagardère Sports said: “We’re excited to work with USATF to help them build the global visibility of several major events. Athletics is a popular sport and fans across the world will be keen to see their favourite athletes in action. Our teams will use their expertise to drive distribution and create maximum value for USATF.”







Max Siegel, Chief Executive Officer – USATF said: “Our partnership with Lagardère Sports is a testament to the international power of Team USATF and our sport.USATF is excited about the opportunity to enrich our growing global fan base through this new media rights agreement.”



Lagardère Sports’ diverse portfolio of international sports properties also includes 10 IAAF Gold Label Marathons, 9 IAAF World Challenge events and 2 EAA Premium Meetings, 4 IAAF World Indoor Tour events and the ISTAF Indoor Berlin as part of its athletics package.







With an experienced Media Sales management team, Lagardère Sports is able to service territories around the world and provide solutions to package and monetise rights efficiently and effectively.







About USATF







USA Track & Field (USATF) is the National Governing Body for track and field, long-distance running and race walking in the United States. USATF encompasses the world's oldest organized sports, some of the most-watched events of Olympic broadcasts, the country's No. 1 high school and junior high school participatory sport and more than 30 million adult runners in the United States. For more information on USATF, visit www.usatf.org.

Lagardère Sports Germany GmbH

Lagardère Sports is a leading sport marketing agency, with a global network of local experts dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet our clients' needs. We believe sport inspires emotions and passion that are essential to enrich people's lives and generate powerful collective experiences. At Lagardère Sports, we dedicate our expertise and passion to provide our clients with privileged access to the infinite opportunities of sports. Lagardère Sports is part of Lagardère Sports and Entertainment, a company with more than 1,600 employees worldwide and 50 years of experience.



Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren