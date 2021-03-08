Industriestrasse 24
Planning and construction of Fortezza-Ponte Gardena railway
Implenia and Webuild Group in first place after bid opening | Project worth EUR 1.07 billion
The project, most of it underground, will extend the Verona-Fortezza line at the southern end of the Brenner Base Tunnel along the Munich-Verona railway axis. Trains currently have to travel relatively slowly, especially on inclines, so the project will massively improve the performance capacity and speed of the Munich-Verona line. The section is part of the Scandinavia-Mediterranean corridor within the Trans-European Network (TEN-T), which seeks to improve railway connections throughout the whole continent.
