Anne Klein Women's Award 2021

They fight for the rights, visibility and security of women in Serbia, Turkey, South Africa, Colombia, Mexico, Germany and India – the winners of the Anne Klein Women's Award.



The 10.000 Euros associated with the prize are given to the women not so much for their life's work, but rather for being in the midst of life, and for their work, which often threatens their own bodies, their families and their personal environment.



The Award gives them attention and also protection, highlights them and creates publicity for them and their projects. It will be awarded for the 10th time in March next year.



The deadline for nominating candidates for the Anne Klein Women's Award for 2021 is two weeks from now. Take part and nominate great women who deserve the prize.



With the prize, the Heinrich Böll Foundation commemorates Anne Klein (1950 – 2011), who as a woman, lawyer and politician dedicated herself to the fight for the enforcement of women's rights and freedom.



Details on the Award and the nomination criteria can be found here.



The closing date for submissions is 1st September 2020.



The Award ceremony will be held in Berlin on March 5th, 2021.



Previous awardees:



▬ Prof. Dr. Nivedita Prasad, Berlin – for her untiring dedication towards achieving legal protection of all people, irrespective of their skin colour, gender or religion, and opposing racism



▬ Lepa Mlađenović, Belgrade – for her courageous commitment to women’s and lesbian rights, sexual self-determination and in combating violence and militarism



▬ Imelda Marrufo Nava, Ciudad Juárez – for her fearless struggle against gender-based violence and her contribution towards having feminicide recognised as a separate crime



▬ Nebahat Akkoc, Diyarbakir – for her active resistance to state and domestic violence, as well as her defence of human rights and women’s rights



▬ Dr. Gisela Burckhardt, Bonn – for her tirelessly work to improve the working conditions for women in the global textile industry



▬ Nomarussia Bonase, Johannesburg – for her tireless advocating for women’s rights, gender democracy, reparation and reconciliation



▬ Jineth Bedoya Lima and Mayerlis Angarita Robles, Colombia – for their dedication for women’s rights in armed conflicts and in the process of peace and reconciliation



▬ Kristina Hänel, Natascha Nicklaus and Nora Szász, Germany – for their persistent defense of women’s rights of information



▬ Dr. Prasanna Gettu, Chennai – for her commitment to fire and acid attack survivors and her support of women and girls who are or have been exposed to domestic violence.

