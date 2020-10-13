MOSCOW DEATH BRIGADE - a ski-mask wearing techno/rap/punk crew from Russia releases a new official music video for a track called “Dirty White Sneakers” from their latest album “BAD ACCENT ANTHEMS”.



Filmed during the COVID-19 lockdown of Fall 2020 in the forests and fields of the Moscow Region. The video combines visuals of lush nature and encroaching urban infrastructure, with a dose of Moscow Death Brigade signature graffiti writing.

One of the darkest tracks on the entire album “Dirty White Sneakers” has the three members of the band rapping on top of a hip-hop beat that mixes Boom Bap drum samples and a Black Metal riff. The lyrics delve into topics such as political and social double standards, hypocrisy and attempts by various groups to rewrite history in favor of geopolitical or socio-economic agendas.



The Band’s third studio album “BAD ACCENT ANTHEMS” dropped on April 10th 2020 on Fire and Flames Music and Rebel Sound Records, mastered by Tony Lindgren of Fascination Studios, Sweden, known for working with Metal and Pop-Music giants from Amon Amarth and Kreator to Billie Eilish. The album quickly took over the TOP 3 best selling albums on Coretex store – one of the main European heavy music stores.



The headlining Tour in support of “BAD ACCENT ANTHEMS” album was supposed to start in April 2020 with more than 70 dates across Europe, UK and US including such famous festivals as Roskilde (DK), EXIT (SRB), HELLFEST (FR), FUSION (DE), Punk Rock Bowling (Las Vegas). Due to the COVID-19 Lockdown the tour and most festivals were rescheduled to 2021.



MOSCOW DEATH BRIGADE is a techno/rap/punk band from Russia that plays “Circle Pit Hip-Hop”: a unique and aggressive mix of electronic music, hardcore punk and rap, steeped in graffiti and street culture and flavored with a positive social message against war, racism and other kinds of discrimination.



Links:

“DIRTY WHITE SNEAKERS” - https://youtu.be/0YkepKp3koY

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/moscowdeathbrigade/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yo_mdb_raps/

