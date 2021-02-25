Genau einen Monat vor dem mit Spannung erwarteten neuen Album 'Mojo Skyline' freuen sich The Dust Coda die Veröffentlichung ihrer dritten Single 'Jimmy 2 Times' bekannt zu geben, die heute über Earache erscheint. Die Single wird von einem unglaublichen Video begleitet, das hier verfügbar ist: https://youtu.be/1WvPVaZWp-U



Das Video von 'Jimmy 2 Times' zeigt niemand Geringeren als den preisgekrönten britischen Regisseur Andrew Morahan als ausführenden Produzenten. Regie führte sein Protegé Josh Trigg. Der ausführende Produzent Andrew Morahan, der auch für seine weltbekannte Zusammenarbeit mit Guns N Roses, George Michael, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson und Paul McCartney bekannt ist, um nur einige zu nennen, kommentiert: “A classic video for a classic rock band. I have worked with a few and The Dust Coda are right up there with the best of them.”



Regisseur Josh Trigg fährt fort: „We wanted to create a gnarly narrative for a gnarly track. I aimed to create a film with deep tones and grungy characters with a ‘Good Fellas’ style underground illegal dice game all set on an abandoned cargo ship. The track perfectly embodies a character that gambles not just on a dice game but on his life and we wanted to portray that in a hardcore yet fun way and held up by an explosive performance from John Drake and crew.”



'Jimmy 2 Times' überschreitet die Genregrenzen des Rock, um eine einzigartige Klanglandschaft zu schaffen, die den perfekten Rahmen für das herausragende Video bildet, das die Single begleitet. The Dust Coda lassen sich von einer Vielzahl kaleidoskopischer Einflüsse inspirieren und schaffen es, jeden einzelnen in den Stoff des Tracks zu verweben. Das Ergebnis ist eine fesselnde und ansteckende Nummer, in der der Rock Drive auf die bluesigen Untertöne und vagen Erinnerungen an die Pop-Fluidität trifft. Zur Arbeit mit Andrew Morahan und dem Video kommentiert die Band: „J2T is a tune about a fictional gangster, a sinister trickster, the Artful Dodger all grown up. The name of the song is lifted from one of the cameo characters in the classic Martin Scorsese film ‘Good Fellas’. The video itself pays homage to the classic gangster flicks coming out of America in the 80’s and 90’s but with a modern British twist. Andy Morahan, Josh Trigg and the rest of the guys at Geronimo Boy totally got the vibe of the song and constructed this gangster rock n roll paradise aboard a ship on the docks of the Thames in the freezing winter. It was a hell of a shoot, minus 2 degrees below deck but there was plenty of Whiskey to go around.”

'Mojo Skyline' erscheint am 26. März 2021 via Earache Records.

Vorbestellungen sind hier möglich: https://earache.com/dustcoda



The Dust Coda sind:

John Drake – lead vocals & guitar, Adam Mackie – lead guitar, Scott Miller - drums, Tony Ho – bass.

