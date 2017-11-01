Return to TXL: Germania Opens Station at Berlin-Tegel



- Successful inaugural flight to Gran Canaria

- 6 winter- and 13 summer destinations

- Daily flights to Palma de Mallorca available to book now





The aircraft with the green and white livery are once again taking off from Berlin-Tegel airport. After a three year absence, the independent German airline Germania has returned to the airport in north Berlin, holding an inaugural flight to Gran Canaria. Germania now offers flights from Tegel in addition to Berlin-Schönefeld, giving Berlin’s inhabitants an even greater choice of flights to sunny destinations. The airline will continue to utlilise its hangar on the south side of the city, ensuring quick aircraft maintenance.



New routes from Tegel include 6 destinations in Egypt, Israel and Spain. In May, another 7 destinations will be added to the schedule, summing up to 13. Moreover, the Canary Islands, Faro and Madeira/Funchal in Portugal, will be served, along with Marsa Alam in Egypt. Several Greek islands like Kos, Corfu, Crete and Rhodes, will also be included. In addition, Germania will provide a daily connection from summer 2018 to Palma de Mallorca from Berlin-Tegel.



“We are looking forward to establish our quality product in this market. The market demand is quite different in Tegel compared to Schönefeld, which will grow together as one once the main airport BER has opened,” says Claus Altenburg, Germania’s Sales Director, explaining the airline’s double presence in Berlin.



“Welcome back to Berlin Tegel,” said Prof. Dr. Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, CEO of Berlin Brandenburg Airport GmbH. “The reopening of the Tegel base, as well as the stationing of further aircraft at both Berlin locations combined with the expansion of the flights offered, strengthens the aviation location Berlin-Brandenburg. We wish Germania many happy flights and look forward to new, attractive flight offers in the future."



Please find below Germania’s flight schedules from Berlin-Tegel for the winter season 2017/2018, and the summer season 2018.





Germania Fluggesellschaft mbH

Germania is an independent German airline which was established over 30 years ago. On short-haul and medium-haul flights the airline, with its distinctive green and white livery, carries more than three million passengers per year. Germania offers connections from 20 departure airports in Europe to over 55 destinations within the continent, North Africa and the Middle East. Reversing the common industry trend, Germania continues to offer complimentary snacks, soft drinks, magazines and a minimum of 20 kg free baggage allowance. Germania operates scheduled, charter and ad-hoc flights. Together with its Swiss affiliated company Germania Flug AG and Bulgarian Eagle, the airline currently operates 29 aircraft. Germania Technik Brandenburg GmbH is responsible for the company's aircraft maintenance. www.flygermania.com

