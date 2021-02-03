gategroup Holding AG (“gategroup”) today announced the following changes to its Executive Management Board (EMB).



After 10 years with the group, Jann Fisch has decided to step down from the EMB effective today and take a new role outside of the airline catering industry.



Xavier Rossinyol, gategroup Chief Executive Officer, said:



“As leader of APAC for the past 5 years, Jann has successfully enlarged our business and customer portfolio, expanding our footprint from eight to eleven countries to include Korea, Cambodia and Macau, and has developed a highly performing team who will successfully take over. We wish him continued success in his new endeavours”.



The EMB will be reduced from 6 (six) to the current five (5) members and the APAC region will be led by Andreas Weber, President & MD APAC, reporting to Xavier Rossinyol, group Chief Executive Officer.



Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. The words “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “estimate”, “predict”, “intend”, “target”, “assume”, “may”, “will” “could” and similar expression are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such statements are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this publication but may prove to be erroneous and are subject to a variety of significant uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements. Among these factors are changes in overall economic conditions, changes in demand for our products, changes in the demand for, or price of, oil, risk of terrorism, war, geopolitical or other exogenous shocks to the airline sector, risks of increased competition, manufacturing and product development risks, loss of key customers, changes in government regulations, foreign and domestic political and legislative risks, risks associated with foreign operations and foreign currency exchange rates and controls, strikes, embargoes, weather-related risks and other risks and uncertainties. We therefore caution investors and prospective investors against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to update the reasons for which actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



