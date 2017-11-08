FREO celebrates the opening of the largest shopping and leisure centre in Central Switzerland: the "Mall of Switzerland" in Lucerne

FREO Financial & Real Estate Operations GmbH, a pan-European investment manager and developer, has celebrated the opening of the "Mall of Switzerland" (MOS), north of Lucerne. Over 1,000 invited guests, from the fields of politics, business and tourism, enjoyed the autumnal temperatures.



Before it was transferred to Halter AG in 2014, the site was owned by lift maker Schindler and its former partner Nüesch Development AG. Halter still has an interest in MOS, as general contractor. The capital is now provided by the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi. Freo Switzerland AG acted as developer for the project. In addition to the overall concept, it was responsible for managing the tenant mix.



"We are proud to have realised such a forward-looking concept as MOS in only three years. It combines lifestyle, leisure and shopping in a unique way", comments Bernd Hofer, CEO of FREO Switzerland AG.



Following its final completion, the MOS, which has a total area of 65,000 sq m, is the largest shopping and leisure destination in the heart of Switzerland. The ground-breaking concept combines an attractive mix of shops and café/restaurant operations with outstanding leisure and sports facilities, a unique "Kinderland" for children, a 12-screen multiplex cinema with one of the largest IMAX screens and Switzerland's first indoor surfing wave, which will be open for business in spring 2018.



As well as fascias such as H&M, Bershka and Mango, the retail tenants include Adidas (with its only flagship store in Switzerland), Footlocker and Swarowski. The international fashion labels Hunkemöller, Stefanel and Sketchers are represented here for the first time in Switzerland. The innovative pop-up stores will give a few tenants the opportunity to test the mall and the location. The car company Tesla and coffee producer Nespresso have already taken advantage of this option.



The varied café/restaurant offer includes not only established operators, like McDonald's and the Migros restaurant, but also new concepts including Papazziano, Sweet Life and Wonderwaffel. An over 2,000 sq m gym and wellness club provides the opportunity to train and relax.



The modern architecture of the MOS was designed by the Berne-based architects Burckhardt+Partner AG. The branding and interior design of the mall, which includes the so-called "jumping" facades that enable each tenant to create its own façade design, evocative of a city-centre shopping street, were created by the Dusseldorf architects Schwitzke & Partner.

