Fraport Opens Training Center at Ljubljana Airport
Fraport Aviation Academy's advanced training facility serves external and internal clients worldwide
(lifePR) (Frankfurt, 06.03.19) On March 6, Fraport AG inaugurated a €6 million training center for the Fraport Aviation Academy at Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia. This new training facility will allow the Fraport Group to expand its international training activities to meet the growing demand from external and the internal customers – partcularly in the areas of firefighting, emergency services, crisis management, ground handling. Established in 2016, the Academy is now well positioned to serve the international training market and expects to receive more than 500 participants at the training center during 2019. The Fraport Aviation Academy Training Center features almost 1,500 square meters of space for classrooms, simulators and other specialized equipment – plus outdoor areas for “live” practical training. This will also increase training offerings for staff of the Fraport Group, which is now active at some 30 airports around the globe.
“More than ever, the aviation industry needs skilled staff to meet air traffic growth and other challenges. Our new Fraport Aviation Academy Training Center takes us to the next level in delivering professional training to external clients as well as our Group employees worldwide,” stated Michael Müller, Fraport AG’s executive board member and executive director labor relations.
The Group’s Slovenian subsidary has been mandated to develop the Aviation Academy business. “The new training facility represents an investment in growing and strengthening Fraport Slovenija's core business and Ljubljana Airport,” explained Zmago Skobir, managing director of Fraport Slovenija.
The Fraport Aviation Academy team already boasts over 100 professionals from the Fraport Group and key strategic partners, who together create a comprehensive learning program. The latest partners to be attracted to the Fraport Aviation Academy are Rosenbauer, a renowned manufacturer of firefighting equipment, and the Southern California Safety Institute (SCSI) – the a leading provider of accident investigation and safety training services.
They join the Academy’s partners from the Fraport Group, including the FTC Frankfurt fire training center and Fraport Twin Star in Bulgaria. Slovenian partners include the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation Board of Slovene Armed Forces (Ministry of Defence), Adria Flight School, Slovenia Control (Slovenia’s air traffic control organization), the University of Maribor’s Faculty of Organizational Sciences, and Slovenia’s Training Centre for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief.
Thomas Uihlein, director of the Fraport Aviation Academy, spoke about the vision for training: “The long-term goal is not only to pass on knowledge and skills, but to link different areas of aviation into an integrated learning concept. Our vision is to make the Fraport Aviation Academy the leading skills center for the global aviation industry.” Find out more about the Fraport Aviation Academy at: http://www.aviation-academy.fraport.com
Fraport AG - Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
One of the leading players in the global airport business, Fraport AG offers a wide range of operational and management solutions based on over 90 years of aviation expertise. Fraport's portfolio of companies spans four continents with activities at 30 airports worldwide. In fiscal year 2017 (Dec. 31), Fraport generated sales of €2.93 billion and profit of about €360 million. More than 176 million passengers in 2018 used airports around the world in which Fraport has at least a 50 percent stake. In its Mission Statement, Fraport places the focus on its customers. The Group's commitment to ensuring a "good trip" to all passengers and travelers is also reflected in its corporate slogan: "Gute Reise! We make it happen". This applies to all of Fraport's business activities and services at Germany's largest aviation hub in Frankfurt and the Group's airports worldwide.
At its Frankfurt Airport (FRA) home base, Fraport welcomed more than 69.5 million passengers and handled about 2.21 million metric tons of cargo (airfreight and airmail) in 2018. For the current winter timetable, FRA is served by 89 passenger airlines flying to 266 destinations in 101 countries worldwide. A total of 131 intercontinental destinations are served from FRA in the 2018/2019 winter schedule - underscoring Frankfurt's role as a leading hub in the global air transportation system. In Europe, Frankfurt Airport ranks second in terms of cargo tonnage and is the fourth busiest for passenger traffic. With about 55 percent of all passengers using Frankfurt as a connecting hub, FRA also has the highest transfer rate among the major European hubs.
Frankfurt Airport City has become Germany's largest job complex at a single location, employing approximately 81,000 people at some 450 companies and organizations on site. Almost half of Germany's population lives within a 200-kilometer radius of the FRA intermodal travel hub - the largest airport catchment area in Europe. FRA also serves as a magnet for other companies located throughout the economically vital Frankfurt-RMN (Rhine-Main-Neckar) region. Thanks to synergies associated with the region's dynamic industries, networked expertise, and outstanding intermodal transportation infrastructure, FRA's world route network enables Germany's export-oriented businesses to flourish in global markets. Likewise, FRA is a key gateway for companies wanting to access the huge European marketplace. Thus, Frankfurt Airport - which is strategically located in the heart of Europe - is one of the most important hubs in the global logistics chain.
