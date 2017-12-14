Ledecka and Sobolev victorious in Alpine Snowboard World Cup season's opener

Ester Ledecka (CZE) and Andrey Sobolev (RUS) have triumphed in the 2017-18 season's first parallel giant slalom race which took place in Carezza, Italy today.



Both no strangers to the podium in South Tyrol and known for their good early season form had paved the way to victory with an outstanding performance in the qualifiers which gave them the advantage of course choice going into each heat.



In the end, Ledecka, who had shocked the alpine skiing world a few days ago by posting the best time in the training for the Lake Louise World Cup, added another top-3 results in Carezza to her belt.



The reigning World Champion had already placed first and second on the Pra di Tori slope in 2015 and 2016, respectively, and also this year, the course's fall line with the steep top part and flat finish suited her the most.



Ledecka claimed her career's 10th edging off up-and-comer Ramona Hofmeister to the second rank which was equal to the German's best result on the circuit so far.



In the battle for third, last year's Carezza winner Ina Meschik (AUT) crossed the finish line ahead of Alena Zavarzina (RUS).



In the men's event, top qualifier Andrey Sobolev went all in to avoid another runner-up finish in South Tyrol like in the past two years and beat Switzerland's Nevin Galmarini in the final run of the day.



Dario Caviezel, another strong Swiss athlete, rounded out the podium in third with two-time Olympic Champion Vic Wild (RUS) being forced to settle for fourth like his wife Zavarzina.



The Alpine Snowboard World Cup tour continues tomorrow and on Saturday with a parallel giant slalom as well as a parallel slalom under the lights scheduled in Cortina d'Ampezzo – the place where Ledecka and Sobolev stood atop of the PSL podium last winter, too.



