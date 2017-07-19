FIRST INVESTMENT PARTNERS wins THE SILVERFERN GROUP as strategic customer and partner

In February 2017 FIRST INVESTMENT PARTNERS announced in Munich the start of its business activities. Now the regulated placement agent announces the cooperation with THE SILVERFERN GROUP, a global multi-asset manager based out of New York



FIRST INVESTMENT PARTNERS has had a successful start as a professional bridge-builder between institutional investors and initiators in the institutional asset management space. From the beginning the focus is on alternative assets and exceptional liquid strategies.



Now FIRST INVESTMENT PARTNERS announces that it will lead the German and European fundraising initiative of THE SILVERFERN GROUP, the global investment firm founded in 2001 by Reeta Holmes and Clive Holmes.



In the last 15 years SILVERFERN has created one of the most successful and only truly global middle market multi-asset investment manager, investing on behalf of institutions and over 65 multi-billion-dollar single family offices spanning 23 countries and 5 continents. With a solid track record of more than 20 transactions in different countries, sectors and different stages in the investment cycle, 8 full exits and 5 partial exits, SILVERFERN has grown to be a relevant player in its segment. This unique global platform develops further.



In addition to Private Equity and Real Estate, SILVERFERN has added Private Debt as its next asset class.



Next to its global base of UHNW family office investors, THE SILVERFERN GROUP now opens for selected institutional investors and their local service providers. For this expansion and the focused dialog with selected institutional investors THE SILVERFERN GROUP has chosen FIRST INVESTMENT PARTNERS.



„We are happy to be able to offer a wide range of exceptional globally diversified investment opportunities to our institutional investor base.“ Hans-Jürgen Dannheisig comments, who is responsible managing director together with Thomas Uhlmann for FIRST INVESTMENT PARTNERS. “For many investors, the SILVERFERN offering is a real style diversification complementing other traditional styles with exceptional consistent performance.” More information on SILVERFERN is available at www.silfern.com.



The overwhelming interest of institutional investors in an initiator that is able to consistently provide access to lucrative private market opportunities on a global basis is reflected by the demand for a fourth roadshow – starting shortly – organized by FIRST INVESTMENT PARTNERS together with the SILVERFERN management in the DACH-region.



In parallel FIRST INVESTMENT PARTNERS is growing its offerings through further partnerships and mandates in the alternative asset space.

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren