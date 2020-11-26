.

Paris Calligrammes by Ulrike Ottinger, a declaration of love for the Paris of the 1960s with personal memories of her encounters with the artistic and political avant-garde, wittily linked with chansons, fascinating archive material and current observations.



In the short film compilation Filed Under, the four films focus on the taxonomy natural sciences apply to establish normative orders for plants and creatures alike. Part of the compilation is the short film A Demonstration by Sasha Litvintseva and Beny Wagner, which was nominated for the German Short Film Award this year. Congratulations!



At this point also congratulations to Vika Kirchenbauer, who was awarded with the German Short Film Award in the category experimental film for Untitled Sequence of Gaps yesterday evening! The work was shown at the 37th Kassel Dokfest as part of the compilation States of Threat (no longer available online).



One of the declared aims of the Kassel Dokfest is to present regional works next to the works of international filmmakers and artists – on equal terms. The festival program includes 28 experimental, animation or documentary films of filmmakers from Northern Hesse. The program Localising Memories with 12 short films is online until November 27, midnight.



Due to the extension of the partial lockdown and thus the closure of facilities for “leisure and culture" until December 20, the contribution by Jens Geiger and Mikosch Horn VoD on our cinema's service (in German) has gained even more relevance.

(lifePR) (