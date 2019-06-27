Pressemitteilung BoxID: 757674 (EUROSPORT - A Discovery Brand)

Andrew Georgiou Named President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights & Sports Marketing Solutions

Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today announces the appointment of Andrew Georgiou as President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights & Sports Marketing Solutions. Georgiou joins Discovery from Lagardère Sports and Entertainment, where he has served as CEO and Chief Operating Officer since 2014.



In this newly created role, Georgiou will drive the continued growth of Eurosport, the leading sports platform across Europe and home of the Olympic Games in Europe. He will also coordinate sports rights acquisitions for the Discovery group and represent all of Discovery with rights holders, federations and agencies. In addition, Georgiou will develop and help execute a strategy that leverages Discovery’s premium sports portfolio to create unique solutions for marketers around the world.



Georgiou will report to JB Perrette, President and CEO, Discovery International, who commented: “Andrew’s an impressive leader with a strong commercial and entrepreneurial passion and track record. He’s the ideal person to lead the continued expansion of Eurosport and help find new ways to bring Discovery’s unparalleled multi-screen capabilities and assets to work for rights holders and marketers across the globe. We are a different kind of media company, as we are powering peoples’ passions by building immersive multi-screen products and experiences for targeted global communities. Andrew will bring great additional horsepower to our world class team as we push to further accelerate and enhance our progress on this journey.” Georgiou commented: “I admire how Discovery is using its leadership position with Eurosport to revolutionize the company’s approach to delivering sports content across all media channels. The company’s ambitious plans to change the way fans consume sport ‘they can’t live without’ is an exciting journey to be part of. I’m thrilled to join the best leadership team in media, and look forward to working with JB, Eurosport’s world-class team, and the larger Discovery group as we write this next chapter for sport.” Georgiou has had a distinguished 13-year career at Lagardère Sports and Entertainment, which he joined in 2006 as Chief Operating Officer and later as CEO for its Asia business, before being elevated to the global CEO role in 2014. He has led a turnaround at the agency, integrating more than 10 sports and marketing agencies into an integrated global leader in sports and marketing. Prior to joining Lagardère, he was CEO of PGA TOUR of Australasia.



He will assume his new role this fall as he continues to assist Lagardère SCA in finalizing its previously announced sale of Lagardère Sports and Entertainment.



About Discovery:



Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit https://corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

