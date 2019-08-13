Pressemitteilung BoxID: 763101 (ESL)

ESL Turniere verzeichnen 90% Wachstum der Zuschauerzahlen in 2019

ESL, das weltweit größte Esports-Unternehmen, verkündet heute ein signifikantes Wachstum der großen ESL Turniere. In den ersten sieben Monaten dieses Jahres stiegen die wichtigen Indikatoren “Average Minute Audience (AMA) um 90%, “Hours watched” um 190% als auch die “Video Views” um mehr als 55%. Grund dafür ist ein Anstieg der Zuschauer* über diverse Plattformen, die bei Turnieren wie ESL One, Intel Extreme Masters sowie ESL Pro League eingeschaltet haben und die Ergebnisse von 2018 weit in den Schatten stellen.



Geprägt wird diese Entwicklung insbesondere durch vier herausragende Monate, in denen die größten ESL Turniere gleich mehrere Rekorde im Hinblick auf ihre Reichweiten erzielten. So gilt die Intel® Extreme Masters Katowice im März mit 174,000 Besuchern vor Ort und Millionen von Zuschauern heutzutage als meistgesehenes ESL Turnier aller Zeiten. Im Mai erzielten sowohl die ESL One Birmingham als auch die Intel Extreme Masters Sydney neue Zuschauerrekorde gegenüber der Turniere im Vorjahr. Die ESL Pro League Occitanie im Juni hat sogar das Rekordhoch der gesamten Liga gebrochen und gipfelte zur meistgesehenen Season aller Zeiten. Im Juli bewies die zum vierten Male ausverkaufte ESL One Cologne abermals ihren Status als Wimbledon des Counter-Strikes und wurde mehr geschaut als jedes andere non-Major Turnier. Nach dem großen Brand Refresh der ESL-Dachmarke im Januar, wurde das Zuschauererlebnis bei allen Turnieren entsprechend verbessert und dies resultiert nun in dem Zuwachs der Zuschauerzahlen.



“Wir sind sehr stolz auf den Zuwachs der Zuschauer und das große Interesse an unseren Turnieren”, so Ralf Reichert, CEO bei der ESL. “Die Struktur unserer offenen Ökosysteme erlaubt es uns, mit einer Vielzahl von Spielen und Plattformen zusammenzuarbeiten, um ikonische und innovative Turniere wie die IEM Katowice, ESL One Cologne oder ESL One Birmingham über Jahre hinweg erfolgreich zu etablieren und weiterhin zu optimieren. Wir werden uns weiterhin über unsere Grenzen hinaus für eine Welt einsetzen, in der jeder alles erreichen und jeder teilnehmen kann, um auch in Zukunft unvergessliche Momente für Spieler, Fans und Partner zu schaffen.”



ESL 2019 Milestones



Intel Grand Slam completed at ESL One Cologne in record time





ESL One Cologne, widely known as “The Cathedral of Counter-Strike,” sold out four years in a row, and recorded 12.3 million hours watched, resulting in a new record for most hours watched for a non-major CS:GO tournament. Winners Team Liquid took home a total of $1,115,000 for winning first place and completing the second ever Intel Grand Slam, a prize for winning four premier ESL and DreamHack Masters tournaments inside a stretch of ten, in a record time of 63 days.





ESL Pro League revamp





The ESL Pro League Season 9 and its Finals in Occitanie at the Sud de France Arena broke its all-time viewership records. By doubling video views to 66.6 million compared to Season 8, and reaching over 16.1 million hours watched, this was the most watched Season of Pro League in its history.





ESL One Birmingham sets Dota 2 viewership record





ESL One Birmingham, United Kingdom's largest esports tournament surpassed the highest viewership for an ESL One Dota 2 event thus far. The tournament reached a new peak record of 306,070 concurrent viewers tuning into the broadcast, which is a rise of 12.4% since it’s last record during the Hamburg Major in 2017. Hours watched also saw a very significant rise with over 7.6 million hours consumed over the course of the Dota 2 filled weekend.





IEM Sydney sets new record for Australian esports viewership





This year’s event surpassed all previous viewership records for an esports tournament held in Australia, with over 20 million viewers tuning in across the duration of the event. Counter-Strike fans across the world watched almost 10 million hours of content over the course of the event, up 16% vs. 2018. It was the tournament’s third stop in Sydney, and 75th stop globally since its inception in 2006.





ESL and Intel welcomed 174,000 fans at world’s most attended esports tournament in Katowice





Along with 174,000 fans attending the tournaments and surrounding expo over the course of two weekends, 20 million people tuned in on each day, resulting in significant growth across major viewer metrics, and made the competition the most watched ESL tournament series of all time. The event was broadcast by both linear and digital partners worldwide, who produced and distributed content in 21 languages.





ESL evolves its master brand





ESL had a significant role in shaping the industry in terms of broadcast, production and event experience across the world’s most prestigious esports brands and products, pioneering stadium tournaments and consistently breaking industry records. The brand refresh was a key cornerstone of ESL’s growth acceleration strategy, and better integrated its partner brands by clarifying the path from zero to hero across ESL’s multiple leagues and tournaments, growing its massive fanbase.





More details about ESL can be found at the new corporate site of ESL at about.eslgaming.com. Please follow ESL on Twitter and Facebook to stay up to date with the latest esports competitions.



*All numbers excluding China.

