From this new office in the heart of the business district of the financial center of Luxembourg, all European investments of ec assets will be managed in the future.



Key tasks of this location will include the planning and issuance of further bonds as well as the execution of IPOs of portfolio companies.



In particular, the Private Equity division of our company and the related capital market transactions will be managed from Luxembourg in the future.



Direct access to this important European hub for securitizations and structured financial instruments, as well as to a recognized platform for the execution of important international IPOs, were high priorities in our decision for this location.



Ludwig Klatzka will head the specializied team.

